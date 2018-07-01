One arrested for harassing Bihar girl, uploading video

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A person was arrested on Saturday for allegedly harassing a teenage girl after a video of the purported incident went viral on the social media, East Champaran police said. Six others have also been named in the case. Police said the incident took place two weeks ago when the girl was allegedly stopped by a group of about 10 people when she was on her way to a coaching class, located in the other part of the village. In her complaint, the girl told the police that when some of the men started to misbehave with her, one of the youths present at the spot tried to intervene. The men, however, shot a video trying to show them as “lovers” and later uploaded it on the social media. The clip had gone viral later. East Champaran Additional SP Shaishav Yadav said: “We arrested one Mohammed Firoz, who had shot the video. We are looking for other accused.”

