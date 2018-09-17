One arrested for duping woman of Rs 1.02 crore

The woman alleged that Anzarwala started borrowing money from her after promising to marry her, the police added. (Representational Image) The woman alleged that Anzarwala started borrowing money from her after promising to marry her, the police added. (Representational Image)

Police on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly duping a woman to the tune of Rs 1.02 crore. The accused first befriended the woman and then allegedly forced her to take a loan from a financial institution by mortgaging her house, police said.

The complainant’s husband died of a lung disease 10 years ago. The woman who earlier stayed in Mazgaon shifted to another locality in 2014. “She sold her Mazgaon flat for Rs 2.02 crore and used that money to buy the second flat,” said an officer.

Arif Anzarwala, the brother of the person who bought the Mazgaon flat, started visiting her and eventually befriended her, police said. The woman alleged that Anzarwala started borrowing money from her after promising to marry her, the police added.

“Anzarwala first borrowed Rs 30 lakh from the woman claiming that he wanted to expand his business. He then took Rs 12 lakh from her in the name of his brother-in-law’s business. Later, he again demanded Rs 60 lakh from the woman and this time his wife was also allegedly involved in his plan,” a police official said quoting the complaint.

When the woman said that she didn’t have that much money, Anzarwala suggested that she mortgaged her flat and also promised to return the money at high interest rate.

“He lured her with high profit and even promised to marry her. In order to get the loan from a financial company, the accused submitted forged documents of a fake firm,” the police said. As he was taking the loan on the complainant’s name, he even made her a proprietor of the “fake company” he created after which the loan of Rs 60 lakh was sanctioned.

“Initially, he paid the installments, but later stopped. As a result, the complainant became a defaulter. He even kept the loan money. When the finance company started asking the woman to pay the installments, she approached Anzarwala who allegedly refused to return the money and threatened to post her private pictures on social media,” said an officer from Nagpada police.

The complainant then approached the police and registered a case under relevant sections of forgery and cheating. The accused was arrested on Saturday while his wife and brother-in-law are named as wanted accused in the case.

