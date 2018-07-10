Follow Us:
One arrested, another surrendered after an eve-teasing video goes viral in Nalanda

By: Express News Service | Patna | Published: July 10, 2018 8:36:27 pm
One person was arrested while another surrendered before the Biharsharif court in Nalanda on Monday on charges of eve-teasing. A video that went viral showed two men misbehaving with a girl while a third man shoots the video. The third accused is yet to be arrested.

Nalanda police said when the father of the girl learnt about the video, he lodged a case in Chandi police station against the three persons. Raja Ram, one of the accused, surrendered before the court on Tuesday.

Chandi police station in-charge Mukesh Kumar said: “We have arrested one Chandan Kumar on Monday and are looking for the third accused”.

