One airstrip shelved; 3 facing land issues: Government

OF THE 13 airstrips being developed by the Gujarat government, one project near Becharaji has been shelved while three others have hit hurdles with regard to availability of land(Representational Picture)

OF THE 13 airstrips being developed by the Gujarat government, one project near Becharaji has been shelved while three others have hit hurdles with regard to availability of land, the state government informed the state legislature on Saturday.

The Gujarat government said it had spent over Rs 6.16 crore in developing the airstrips in the past two years. So far, only one airstrip at Mandvi have been developed until December 31, 2020, the government stated in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Kantibhai Kharadi during the Question Hour.



In this reply, the government said it has decided to shelve the development of Vanod (Becharaji) airstrip, while continual government land is unavailble for development of similar airstrip at Ambaji. Similarly, the government said the land needed for developing the airstrip at Dahej in Bharuch district and Dholavira in Kutch is unavailable.

For the remaining nine projects, the government said land acquisition for an airstrip at Dwarka is underway, while 90 hectares have been acquired for a similar airport at Morbi where work of building a boundary wall is also being undertaken. Similarly land has also been acquired for the airport at Bagodara.

The government also said it has written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for conducting pre-feasibility studies for the airport at Palitana and Rajpipala. Similarly, the plans to develop the airstrip at Ankleshwar is also underway. The government has also instructed the district collector to provide land for the proposed airport at Parsoli in Navsari

district.

15% work on Rajkot airport completed

In reply to a separate question asked by MLA Himmatsinh Patel, the governemnt stated that 15 percent of work of building an international airport at Rajkot has been completed. The work of the airport is scheduled to be completed by August 2022, the government added. An MoU between the AAI and government was signed for the Rajkot airport on January 7, 2019.



Plane purchased

The Gujarat government said it purchased a new airplane worth Rs 189.9 crore that was delivered on October 14, 2019.