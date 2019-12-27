One acquitted in Jaipur blasts case is held again in another case

The four convicts in the Jaipur blasts case. File The four convicts in the Jaipur blasts case. File

THE RAJASTHAN Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday said it has re-arrested five persons in the 2008 Jaipur bomb blasts case — including Shahbaz Hussain, a 42-year-old resident of Lucknow, who was acquitted last week in connection with all other cases linked to the blasts.

In the blasts on May 13, 2008, nine bombs exploded at eight locations in Jaipur’s crowded old city between 7.20 pm and 7.45 pm, killing 71 and injured 185. The latest arrests are linked to the recovery of a live bomb, which was defused in the same area that day.

Apart from Hussain, the four re-arrested are Mohammad Saif alias Carryon, 32, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi alias Rajhans Yadav, 34, Saifur alias Saif ur Rehman Ansari, 32, and Mohammad Salman, 26, who were sentenced to death in the blasts case last week. All four are residents of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

“The five were produced in a court today (Thursday). Four of them were sent to 15-day judicial custody and one, Shahbaz, was sent to police custody for two days,” Hari Prasad, Additional SP, ATS, said. Prasad said the five were arrested from the Jaipur jail Wednesday.

The live bomb was found on a bicycle near shop number 17, in front of Ramchandraji temple, Chandpole. A day after the blast, in an email sent to news channels and news agencies, Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Investigators had claimed during trial that Shahbaz had sent the mail claiming responsibility for the attacks. But while acquitting him, the court observed that upon perusal of the evidence and arguments put forth by the prosecution, it cannot be said that he conspired with the other four, or provoked anyone, or was in touch with any of the accused.

“As per prosecution’s evidence, it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt that the email sent in the name of Indian Mujahideen was sent by Shahbaz,” the court said. The court had also described as “suspicious” the statement by a Ghaziabad cafe owner, Madhukar Mishra, in which he claimed to have identified Hussain.

Paker Farooq, the amicus curiae for the four sentenced to death, said, “They are investigating the case after 11-and-a-half years when they could have investigated and arrested them back then. Shahbaz, who was acquitted in the eight cases, has been sent to police custody, which makes little sense since he has already been acquitted in all other cases which played out in similar circumstances.”

Describing the police action as “vindictiveness” and “shocking”, People’s Union for Civil Liberties state president Kavita Srivastava said: “For over 11 years, Shahbaz and four others were in Jaipur Central Jail, next to the office of the ATS. It’s clear malafide intention of Jaipur ATS police to not investigate and charge sheet this case along with the eight other cases… Jaipur police has operated maliciously.” Srivastava and Farooq also claimed the defence lawyers were not informed about the arrests Wednesday.

Responding to the allegation, ATS chief Prasad said: “I had informed their lawyer on my phone. We followed all legal formalities…”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App