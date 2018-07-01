Once Mamata’s aide, former-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh accused of extortion, graft

Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh (File Photo) Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh (File Photo)

The West Bengal CID has filed a chargesheet against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh on charges of corruption, extortion, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The probe agency has also declared her an absconder in the case. Ghosh was once a close confidante of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but later fell out with her and resigned in December 2017.

The chargesheet was filed on Friday in connection with a case lodged by Chandan Maji on February 1, who alleged that a few police officers had taken 375 grams of gold from him with a promise of high returns, but never paid him back. A court in West Midnapore’s Ghatal had ordered an inquiry into the matter that led the CID to arrest the four police officers — Pradip Rath (former officer-in-charge of Daspur police station), Chitta Pal (officer-in-charge of Ghatal police station), Suvankar Dey (circle inspector) and Debasish Das (ASI). All of them are now out on bail.

Bimal Ghorai, a businessman, and Rajmangal Singh, the caretaker of an apartment in Kolkata where Ghosh and Raju own flats, were also arrested in this connection. The CID claimed they had found Rs 2.4 crore in cash and gold during the raids on the premises allegedly owned by Ghosh, her husband and other police officers.

Though Maji didn’t name Ghosh in his complaint, the officers, who were arrested and subsequently interrogated, admitted they committed the acts under the instruction of Ghosh, who was then the superintendent of district police, CID sources said. On February 9, arrest warrants were issued against Ghosh and her security person. Ghosh had earlier accused the CID of trying to malign her image “under instructions from the state government”.

