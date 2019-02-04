Extortion case accused, once a Mamata aide, ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh joins BJP

Retired IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who was once believed to be close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the national capital. Ghosh is at present under the scanner of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for extortion and criminal conspiracy while her husband Raju is in custody.

BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy were also present at the time of the induction.

Taking to Twitter, Vijaywargiya said, “The BJP family continues to grow in West Bengal. I welcome former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh to the party.”

The state CID had earlier submitted a charge-sheet against Ghosh marking her as an absconder along with eight others at Ghatal court in West Midnapore. Apart from Ghosh, her former bodyguard Sujit Mondal was also shown as an absconder in the charge-sheet.

However, in an audio clip accessed by the Indian Express, Ghosh was purportedly heard saying that she is not an absconder and will face the people soon. “My case is sub-judice. Supreme Court ordered not to arrest me, hence I am not an absconder. People are trying malign my image by saying I am an absconder,” she was allegedly heard saying in the clip.

The CID had taken up the case on the basis of a complaint of extortion and criminal conspiracy lodged by Chandan Majhi in February last year. The CID, in its chargesheet, mentioned about a huge amount of cash and gold jewellery recovered from a series of raids at flats owned by Ghosh. Ghosh’s lawyer Pinaki Bhattacharya had said that the SC has ordered that until next hearing she cannot be arrested.