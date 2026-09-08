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Once Bollywood’s favourite backdrop, now-forgotten Kashmir opens doors to cinema again

Jammu and Kashmir’s first International Film Festival - Rang-e-Cinema – kicks off with screening of Lebanese movie ‘Dead Dog’

Once Bollywood’s favourite backdrop, now-forgotten Kashmir opens doors to cinema againJammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the international film festival in Srinagar on Monday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
Written by: Bashaarat Masood
4 min readSrinagarSep 8, 2026 07:05 AM IST First published on: Sep 8, 2026 at 07:05 AM IST

When Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate Jammu and Kashmir’s first International Film Festival – Rang-e-Cinema (the Colours of Cinema) Monday evening, it was more than an opening of a new cultural event. It marked a significant moment in the revival of cinema in a Valley where theatres fell silent and shut their doors after militancy erupted in the early 1990s.

The symbolism was hard to miss. The festival’s opening film, a Lebanese movie called ‘Dead Dog’, was screened at INOX — the Valley’s only functional cinema, opened in Srinagar four years ago.

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Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More

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