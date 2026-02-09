Once attacked by mob, now escorted by CM: Kuki-Zo MLA injured in 2023 attack airlifted from Manipur to Gurgaon

New Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Sunday saw off BJP MLA Vunzagin Valte at the airport in Imphal, from where the latter was airlifted to Gurgaon for medical treatment after his medical condition deteriorated. Valte, who is from the Kuki-Zo community, had been severely injured in an attack at the beginning of the ongoing conflict in the state in 2023.

BJP MLA Valte (63) was attacked on May 4, 2023, by a mob that pulled him out of his vehicle and assaulted him. The incident, which came a day after ethnic violence engulfed Manipur, took place while he was on his way to his official quarters after attending a high-level meeting chaired by then chief minister N Biren Singh in Imphal regarding tensions in the state. Injuries sustained from the attack have affected his mobility, speech and memory.

The attack on Valte was among the key points of the conflict cited by Kuki-Zo groups and Kuki-Zo MLAs as an illustration of their inability to participate in an Imphal-based government.

Soon after the attack, he had been airlifted to Delhi for treatment. Later, he was later brought to Manipur’s Kuki-Zo majority Churachandpur district, where he had been staying since then. On Sunday, he was airlifted to Gurgaon for further treatment after a deterioration in his medical condition.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Sunday said, “Shri Valte, who sustained grievous injuries during the May 2023 violence in Imphal, had been staying in Churachandpur following prolonged treatment in Delhi. His health condition deteriorated yesterday, following which he was rushed to the Churachandpur Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU for stabilisation.”

“Manipur Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh monitored Shri Valte’s health condition throughout the night and sent an advanced life-support ambulance along with a team of doctors from Imphal to Churachandpur around midnight. Through teleconferencing, doctors from Imphal remained in constant touch with the medical team at Churachandpur Medical College Hospital. Taking personal care of the situation, the Chief Minister immediately arranged an air ambulance to evacuate the BJP MLA, who represents the Thanlon Assembly constituency. However, Shri Valte’s condition remained critical during the night,” the statement read.

It further said that the MLA was moved from Churachandpur Medical College Hospital at around 3 pm Sunday, accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of the district. “Two BJP legislators, Shri Tongbram Robindro Singh and Shri Sanasam Premchandra Singh, escorted the ailing Shri Valte from Phoujakhai village to Imphal Airport. Chief Minister Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh received Shri Valte at Imphal Airport at 4.20 pm,” the statement said.

In a post on social media, Khemchand wrote, “Extended my best wishes for a speedy recovery to Honourable MLA of Thanlon AC, Shri Vunzagin Valte, while seeing him off at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport this evening… We sincerely pray for Shri Valte’s early recovery and his return to active public service of the people. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time.”

Story continues below this ad

After the widespread allegations of partisanship by his predecessor N Biren Singh, Chief Minister Khemchand has been cultivating outreach and conciliatory gestures across the state’s deep community divide. Before he became Chief Minister, in December last year, he had visited a relief camp in a Kuki village in Naga-majority Ukhrul district, interacting with those displaced by the conflict housed there. This was the first such gesture by a leader across the divide.