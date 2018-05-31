Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Once a strong critic, Kejriwal now tweets that people are missing ‘educated’ Manmohan Singh as PM

The Delhi chief minister once claimed the former prime minister of failing to check corruption in the Congress and in the government.

Written by Arun George | New Delhi | Updated: May 31, 2018 12:43:09 pm
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, once a strong critic the former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) prime minister Manmohan Singh, tweeted Thursday that people were missing the presence of ‘an educated PM’.

Kejriwal tweeted an article about the Indian economy and said people were “missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh”. He said that it was now dawning on people that their Prime Minister needs to be an educated man.

Here’s what he tweeted:

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener has been a constant critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies but pulled no punches in the past in his statements about Singh.

In the past, he had accused Singh of failing to check corruption in the Congress and the UPA government.

Arvind Kejriwal tweet on Manmohan Singh

He had once questioned whether Dr Harsh Vardhan, his rival from the BJP in the 2013 state elections in Delhi, was the party’s ‘Manmohan Singh’ in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal tweet on Harsh Vardhan

However, political equations have changed considerably since Kejriwal’s past criticisms of Singh.

Kejriwal has always accused the central government of using the Lieutenant Governor to prevent his government from being able to implement policies.

Kejriwal recently shared a stage with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, during the swearing in of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

 

