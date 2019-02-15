Vande Bharat Express: Now, relish airline-like menu onboard ‘Train 18’

Quiche, bruschetta, croissant, doughnuts, corn flakes, oatmeal breakfast, masala omelette and tea from Chayos, are some of the items the Vande Bharat Express is serving to its passengers in what is being viewed as a premium airline-like menu if not better.

Food in the semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being supplied by the Institute of Hotel Management in Pusa, Landmark five star hotel in Kanpur and Pind Balluchi restaurant in Allahabad.

Although these ventures do not have prior experience in the railway catering business, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has selected them after carefully assessing their quality and capability, a senior official told The Indian Express. “This is about starting something new,” he said. IRCTC will be hand-holding the hotel management institute by deputing quality supervisors.

To select the hotels, IRCTC looked for the best available quality in these cities from 3-5 star hotels that were within 8 km radius of the station. Rates were invited from eligible vendors and then a committee of senior company officials vetted the process.

At full capacity, the pantry in Train 18 will cater to 1,128 passengers on one leg of the journey. The bookings for the train, which will run five days a week between Delhi and Varanasi and back, began Thursday. From Delhi to Varanasi, an air-conditioned chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,760 and the executive class fare will be Rs 3,310, while on the return, a chair car ticket will cost Rs 1,700 and that of a seat in the executive class Rs 3,260. Both fares are inclusive of catering charges. Tickets include meal charges.

Passengers travelling from New Delhi to Varanasi in the executive class will be charged Rs 399 for morning tea, breakfast and lunch, and travellers in the chair car Rs 344 for the same. PTI reported.