Govt must ensure sustenance for the poor during lockdown, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In the wake of the exodus by migrant workers during the lockdown, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has suggested that the government should ensure livelihood and sustenance for the poor so that lockdown rules are not violated.

“Not just stopping buses, trains will do. You (the government) need to convince people, give them their livelihood, give them sustenance, only then it will be possible,” the Art of Living founder said during a video interaction with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group.

Most daily wage workers do not necessarily possess ration cards or ID cards, said the spiritual guru, adding: “When it comes to daily wage workers, the government alone cannot fulfill all their needs. There are many steps to be followed like ration cards and there are many people who do not have these ration or ID cards, they need to be supported. For this, NGOs and religious organisations must come forward to help them…”

The Art of Living (AoL) founder also said that if migration is not contained, it beats the entire purpose of the lockdown. “If we have to stop rural India from the virus, we need to stop migrations from the cities,” he asserted.

When asked about the Indian government’s response to the pandemic, he praised the pro-activeness of the government and said: “I think India took the right decision at the right time. Our government has done this clampdown much before other countries could realise the danger of the situation. We learnt a lesson from the West, so we were very quick with the clampdown and that is good.”

The spiritual guru cautioned the people against coming onto the streets to celebrate once the lockdown is lifted. “The whole purpose of lockdown will then be finished, so we have to be cautious.”

He also advocated the use of Ayurveda to tackle the menace of coronavirus and suggested that the government should consider opening up Ayurvedic facilities across the country to treat COVID-19 patients.

As per WHO, there is no vaccine and no specific antiviral medicine to prevent or treat COVID-19 as of now. “People with serious illness should be hospitalised. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care,” the WHO website says.

