Onam 2026: Railways announces 112 special train services for Kerala – Check full list

3 min readAug 8, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Onam 2026 Special Trains: Indian Railways has announced 112 special train services for Kerala ahead of Onam 2026 to manage the expected festive rush. Onam is an important cultural and harvest festival in Kerala, attracting thousands of people, including non-resident Keralites, professionals, students and tourists, who travel back home from neighbouring states and major cities across the country.
To ease the seasonal rush and ensure smoother travel for passengers, Southern Railway, in coordination with neighbouring zones such as South Central Railway (SCR), South Western Railway (SWR) and South Eastern Railway (SER), has announced several special train services and extended the operations of some existing special trains.
According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the notified Onam special train services will operate mainly during the peak festive period from August 14 to September 6, 2026. He said that the overall number of notified Onam special train trips has nearly doubled, increasing by 103 per cent from 55 trips in 2025 to 112 trips in 2026.
Onam Special Trains: 2025 vs 2026
112 Trips
Total notified for Onam 2026, up from 55 in 2025
+103.6%
Year-on-year growth in total trips
Year-on-Year Operational Comparison
Onam 2025 (24.08.25-15.09.25) vs Onam 2026 (14.08.26-06.09.26)
Source: Southern Railway
Of the 112 Onam special train trips, 38 are Southern Railway intra-railway services, 16 are inter-railway services connecting with other zones, and 58 are operated by other zonal railways into or through Southern Railway.
Onam 2026 Special Trains: Category-wise Breakdown
112
Total notified Onam Special train trips, 14 Aug - 06 Sep 2026
Trips by Service Category
112Total Trips
SR Intra-Railway SpecialsOperated completely within SR network
38
SR Inter-Railway SpecialsOperated by SR connecting to other Zonal Railways
16
Other Railways SpecialsOperated by zones such as SWR, SCR, SER into/through SR
58
Source: Southern Railway
Onam special trains: Check routes, stoppages
The Onam special trains will connect major cities and towns with important destinations in Kerala.
Special trains will connect Chennai, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore and Mangaluru Central with destinations such as Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. They will also stop at several major stations, including Arakkonam, Jolarpettai, Erode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Madurai.
Special trains will connect Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi with Kerala destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam and Kollam. The trains will also stop at stations including Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur and Kozhikode.
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- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Kerala
Special trains will connect Hyderabad and Cherlapalli with destinations such as Kollam and Mangaluru Central. These trains will pass through major stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, including Guntur, Tenali, Gudur, Renigunta, Chittoor, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.
- West Bengal and Eastern India to Kerala
Special trains will connect West Bengal and eastern parts of India with Kerala through the Santragachi-Thiruvananthapuram/Ernakulam route. Key stops include Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Erode and Kottayam.
Onam 2026 special trains: Full list
Onam Special Trains 2026: Full Train-wise Details
112 Trips
Notified as on 31.07.2026
54 Services
Notified by Southern Railway (38 Intra + 16 Inter)
58 Trips
Notified by Other Railways
1. SR Intra Specials — Total 38 Trips
Dr MGR Chennai Central ⇌ Kollam
06119: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06120: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Arakkonam - Jolarpettai - Erode - Podanur - Palakkad - Thrissur - Ernakulam - Kottayam
Thiruvananthapuram Central ⇌ Tambaram
06110: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06109: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Kollam - Punalur - Sengottai - Rajapalayam - Virudunagar - Madurai - Tiruchchirappalli - Vriddhachalam - Villupuram - Chengalpattu
Mangalore Central ⇌ Chennai Egmore
06126: 17.08.26-31.08.26 · 06125: 18.08.26-01.09.26
Route: Kannur - Shoranur - Palakkad - Podanur - Erode - Jolarpettai - Arakkonam - Perambur
Dr MGR Chennai Central ⇌ Kollam
06117: 15.08.26-05.09.26 · 06118: 16.08.26-06.09.26
Route: Arakkonam Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Thrissur - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
Thiruvananthapuram North ⇌ Mangalore
06093: 12.08.26-02.09.26 · 06094: 13.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Kannur - Shoranur Jn - Thrissur - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
2. SR Inter Special Trains — Total 16 Trips
Thiruvananthapuram North ⇌ Santragachi
06081: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 06082: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Kottayam - Thrissur - Palakkad Jn - Podanur Jn - Erode Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Renigunta Jn - Gudur Jn - Vijayawada Jn - Duvvada - Vizianagaram Jn - Bhadrak - Kharagpur Jn
Ernakulam ⇌ SMVT Bengaluru
06147: 16.08.26-06.09.26 · 06148: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Kottayam - Thrissur - Palakkad Jn - Podanur Jn - Erode Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Kuppam - Bangarapet Jn
3. Other Railways' Onam Specials — Total 58 Trips
Hyderabad ⇌ Kollam
07193: 15.08.26-05.09.26 · 07194: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Secunderabad Jn - Miryalaguda - Guntur Jn - Tenali Jn - Gudur Jn - Renigunta Jn - Chittoor - Katpadi Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06555: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 06556: 16.08.26-06.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06523: 17.08.26-31.08.26 · 06524: 18.08.26-01.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06547: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06548: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
Hubbali ⇌ Kollam
07313: 16.08.26-06.09.26 · 07314: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
Mysuru Junction ⇌ Kannur / Bangalore Cantonment
06227: 25.08.26 · 06228: 25.08.26
Route: Mysuru Jn - KSR Bengaluru City - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kozhikode
Mysuru Junction ⇌ Kannur / Bangalore Cantonment
06229: 29.08.26 · 06230: 30.08.26
Route: Mysuru Jn - KSR Bengaluru City - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kozhikode
Cherlappalli ⇌ Kollam
07195: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 07196: 15.08.26-05.09.26
Route: Secunderabad Jn - Miryalaguda - Guntur Jn - Tenali Jn - Gudur Jn - Renigunta Jn - Melpakkam - Katpadi Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
Hyderabad ⇌ Mangalore Central
07097: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 07098: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Yadgir - Krishna - Guntakal Jn - Dharmavaram Jn - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kannur
Hubbali ⇌ Kottayam
07351: 25.08.26 · 07352: 26.08.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn
Hubbali ⇌ Kottayam
07353: 29.08.26 · 07354: 30.08.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn
Source: Southern Railway