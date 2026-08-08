Onam 2026: Railways announces 112 special train services for Kerala – Check full list

Onam 2026 special trains will include 112 services for Kerala as Railways prepares to handle the expected festive travel rush.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readAug 8, 2026 01:24 PM IST
Onam 2026: Railways announces 112 special train services for Kerala (Image generated using AI)Onam 2026: Railways announces 112 special train services for Kerala (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Onam 2026 Special Trains: Indian Railways has announced 112 special train services for Kerala ahead of Onam 2026 to manage the expected festive rush. Onam is an important cultural and harvest festival in Kerala, attracting thousands of people, including non-resident Keralites, professionals, students and tourists, who travel back home from neighbouring states and major cities across the country.

To ease the seasonal rush and ensure smoother travel for passengers, Southern Railway, in coordination with neighbouring zones such as South Central Railway (SCR), South Western Railway (SWR) and South Eastern Railway (SER), has announced several special train services and extended the operations of some existing special trains.

Also Read | Indian Railways identifies 15 stations for redevelopment under PPP model; check full list

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the notified Onam special train services will operate mainly during the peak festive period from August 14 to September 6, 2026. He said that the overall number of notified Onam special train trips has nearly doubled, increasing by 103 per cent from 55 trips in 2025 to 112 trips in 2026.

 

Onam Special Trains: 2025 vs 2026

112 Trips
Total notified for Onam 2026, up from 55 in 2025
+103.6%
Year-on-year growth in total trips
Year-on-Year Operational Comparison
Onam 2025 (24.08.25-15.09.25) vs Onam 2026 (14.08.26-06.09.26)
Onam 2025
Onam 2026
SR Intra-Railway
+18.8%
2025
 
32
2026
 
38
SR Inter-Railway
+300%
2025
 
4
2026
 
16
Other Railways (OR)
+205.3%
2025
 
19
2026
 
58
Total Notified Trips
+103.6%
2025
 
55
2026
 
112
Inter-Railway trips saw the sharpest jump (4 to 16, a 4x increase), while "Other Railways" trips also more than tripled, reflecting significantly expanded capacity for Onam 2026.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

Of the 112 Onam special train trips, 38 are Southern Railway intra-railway services, 16 are inter-railway services connecting with other zones, and 58 are operated by other zonal railways into or through Southern Railway.

 

Onam 2026 Special Trains: Category-wise Breakdown

112
Total notified Onam Special train trips, 14 Aug - 06 Sep 2026
Trips by Service Category
112Total Trips
SR Intra-Railway SpecialsOperated completely within SR network
38
SR Inter-Railway SpecialsOperated by SR connecting to other Zonal Railways
16
Other Railways SpecialsOperated by zones such as SWR, SCR, SER into/through SR
58
Total Notified Trips
112
"Other Railways" Specials make up the largest share (52%) of Onam 2026 special trains, more than the SR-operated categories combined.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
 

Onam special trains: Check routes, stoppages

The Onam special trains will connect major cities and towns with important destinations in Kerala.

Special trains will connect Chennai, Tambaram, Chennai Egmore and Mangaluru Central with destinations such as Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. They will also stop at several major stations, including Arakkonam, Jolarpettai, Erode, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Madurai.

Special trains will connect Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi with Kerala destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam and Kollam. The trains will also stop at stations including Krishnarajapuram, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Palakkad, Shoranur and Kozhikode.

Story continues below this ad
  • Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Kerala

Special trains will connect Hyderabad and Cherlapalli with destinations such as Kollam and Mangaluru Central. These trains will pass through major stations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, including Guntur, Tenali, Gudur, Renigunta, Chittoor, Katpadi and Jolarpettai.

  • West Bengal and Eastern India to Kerala

Special trains will connect West Bengal and eastern parts of India with Kerala through the Santragachi-Thiruvananthapuram/Ernakulam route. Key stops include Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Erode and Kottayam.

Onam 2026 special trains: Full list

Onam Special Trains 2026: Full Train-wise Details

112 Trips
Notified as on 31.07.2026
54 Services
Notified by Southern Railway (38 Intra + 16 Inter)
58 Trips
Notified by Other Railways
1. SR Intra Specials — Total 38 Trips
06119 / 06120Wed / Thu · 3+3 Trips
Dr MGR Chennai Central ⇌ Kollam
06119: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06120: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Arakkonam - Jolarpettai - Erode - Podanur - Palakkad - Thrissur - Ernakulam - Kottayam
06110 / 06109Wed / Thu · 3+3 Trips
Thiruvananthapuram Central ⇌ Tambaram
06110: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06109: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Kollam - Punalur - Sengottai - Rajapalayam - Virudunagar - Madurai - Tiruchchirappalli - Vriddhachalam - Villupuram - Chengalpattu
06126 / 06125Mon / Tue · 3+3 Trips
Mangalore Central ⇌ Chennai Egmore
06126: 17.08.26-31.08.26 · 06125: 18.08.26-01.09.26
Route: Kannur - Shoranur - Palakkad - Podanur - Erode - Jolarpettai - Arakkonam - Perambur
06117 / 06118Thu-Sat / Fri-Sun · 7+7 Trips
Dr MGR Chennai Central ⇌ Kollam
06117: 15.08.26-05.09.26 · 06118: 16.08.26-06.09.26
Route: Arakkonam Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Thrissur - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
06093 / 06094Wed / Thu · 3+3 Trips
Thiruvananthapuram North ⇌ Mangalore
06093: 12.08.26-02.09.26 · 06094: 13.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Kannur - Shoranur Jn - Thrissur - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
2. SR Inter Special Trains — Total 16 Trips
06081 / 06082Fri / Mon · 4+4 Trips
Thiruvananthapuram North ⇌ Santragachi
06081: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 06082: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Kottayam - Thrissur - Palakkad Jn - Podanur Jn - Erode Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Renigunta Jn - Gudur Jn - Vijayawada Jn - Duvvada - Vizianagaram Jn - Bhadrak - Kharagpur Jn
06147 / 06148Sun / Mon · 4+4 Trips
Ernakulam ⇌ SMVT Bengaluru
06147: 16.08.26-06.09.26 · 06148: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Kottayam - Thrissur - Palakkad Jn - Podanur Jn - Erode Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Kuppam - Bangarapet Jn
3. Other Railways' Onam Specials — Total 58 Trips
07193 / 07194Sat / Mon · 4+4 Trips
Hyderabad ⇌ Kollam
07193: 15.08.26-05.09.26 · 07194: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Secunderabad Jn - Miryalaguda - Guntur Jn - Tenali Jn - Gudur Jn - Renigunta Jn - Chittoor - Katpadi Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
06555 / 06556Fri / Sun · 4+4 Trips
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06555: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 06556: 16.08.26-06.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
06523 / 06524Mon / Tue · 3+3 Trips
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06523: 17.08.26-31.08.26 · 06524: 18.08.26-01.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
06547 / 06548Wed / Thu · 3+3 Trips
SMVT Bengaluru ⇌ Thiruvananthapuram North
06547: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 06548: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Krishnarajapuram - Kuppam - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
07313 / 07314Sun / Mon · 4+4 Trips
Hubbali ⇌ Kollam
07313: 16.08.26-06.09.26 · 07314: 17.08.26-07.09.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam - Kayamkulam Jn
06227 / 06228Tue / Wed · 1+1 Trip
Mysuru Junction ⇌ Kannur / Bangalore Cantonment
06227: 25.08.26 · 06228: 25.08.26
Route: Mysuru Jn - KSR Bengaluru City - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kozhikode
06229 / 06230Sat / Sun · 1+1 Trip
Mysuru Junction ⇌ Kannur / Bangalore Cantonment
06229: 29.08.26 · 06230: 30.08.26
Route: Mysuru Jn - KSR Bengaluru City - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kozhikode
07195 / 07196Fri / Sat · 4+4 Trips
Cherlappalli ⇌ Kollam
07195: 14.08.26-04.09.26 · 07196: 15.08.26-05.09.26
Route: Secunderabad Jn - Miryalaguda - Guntur Jn - Tenali Jn - Gudur Jn - Renigunta Jn - Melpakkam - Katpadi Jn - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn - Kottayam
07097 / 07098Wed / Thu · 3+3 Trips
Hyderabad ⇌ Mangalore Central
07097: 19.08.26-02.09.26 · 07098: 20.08.26-03.09.26
Route: Yadgir - Krishna - Guntakal Jn - Dharmavaram Jn - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Shoranur Jn - Kannur
07351 / 07352Tue / Wed · 1+1 Trip
Hubbali ⇌ Kottayam
07351: 25.08.26 · 07352: 26.08.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn
07353 / 07354Sat / Sun · 1+1 Trip
Hubbali ⇌ Kottayam
07353: 29.08.26 · 07354: 30.08.26
Route: Haveri - Arsikere Jn - SMVT Bengaluru - Krishnarajapuram - Jolarpettai Jn - Salem Jn - Erode Jn - Podanur Jn - Palakkad Jn - Shoranur Jn - Ernakulam Jn
Figures are as notified as on 31.07.2026; some services may see further additions or timing revisions. All train numbers, dates and routes above are reproduced as listed in Annexure-A.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments