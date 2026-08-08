Onam 2026: Railways announces 112 special train services for Kerala – Check full list

Onam 2026 Special Trains: Indian Railways has announced 112 special train services for Kerala ahead of Onam 2026 to manage the expected festive rush. Onam is an important cultural and harvest festival in Kerala, attracting thousands of people, including non-resident Keralites, professionals, students and tourists, who travel back home from neighbouring states and major cities across the country.

To ease the seasonal rush and ensure smoother travel for passengers, Southern Railway, in coordination with neighbouring zones such as South Central Railway (SCR), South Western Railway (SWR) and South Eastern Railway (SER), has announced several special train services and extended the operations of some existing special trains.