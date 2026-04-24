‘What is PM scared of’: Opposition slams Modi’s silence over Trump’s ‘hellhole’ remark

India’s Oppostion leaders have responded sharply to US President Donald Trump’s post endorsing radio host Michael Savage derrogatory comments on India and questioned External Affairs Ministry’s muted response to it.

Congress national president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the matter. Training his guns on Modi, Kharge said: “Modi ji’s dear friend, “Namaste Trump” has shared a note abusing India and using an extremely disparaging term. Modi ji remains absolutely mum on these ridiculous utterances.”

He also wondered what PM Modi is scared of.

“Indians have played a vital role in America’s success. What is stopping us to raise this at the highest levels of the American government? From the skewed Indo-US Trade deal framework to Mr. Trump’s earlier claims on mediating to stop the war during Operation Sindoor, From grinning in front of Mr. Trump when he said “BRICS is dead” to US levying 50% tariffs on India — at every step Modi ji has mortgaged India’s interests!”