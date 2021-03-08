On Women’s Day, Rajya Sabha MPs demand equal representation

The second part of the Parliament’s Budget Session reconvened today.

As the Parliament convened today on the International Women’s Day for the second part of the budget session, several parliamentarians in Rajya Sabha spoke about women rights and highlighted the need for their political empowerment in the country. Issues like increased crimes against women and prevalence of socio-economic barriers in India were touched upon.

On women’s reservation in Parliament, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that a 33 per cent quota, proposed 24 years ago, should be raised to 50 per cent.

Similarly, NCP MP, Dr Fauzia Khan, underlined that “not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles, and therefore, we can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The “deep-seated historic, cultural, socio-economic barriers prevent women from taking their seat at the decision making table,” Khan said, highlighting the need to provide opportunities to women in order to shape “pivotal decisions.”

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Sonal Mansingh said that since we talk about equality, “we should also celebrate international men’s day like we celebrate women’s day.’

Congress MP Chhaya Verma said that despite the government pushing the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the high rate of crimes against women tells a different story.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu commenced today’s session by saying that Women’s Day was a day to celebrate achievements of women and “honour their indomitable spirit, resolute determination & efforts that underline their achievements.”

