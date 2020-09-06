On way back to Surat after months with no work, 8 Odisha workers killed in bus mishap

The accident took place near Mandir Hasaud village, about 16 km from Raipur. (Express)

Samir Mahankuda was 15 when he left studies, and home in Odisha’s Ganjam district, two years ago to work at a textile unit in Surat’s Kamrej area. In April, Samir was among the first batch of migrant workers from Odisha employed in Surat to return home – in Sundarpur village of Ganjam’s Chatrapur block – following the nationwide lockdown.

With little work at home, and the family of five finding it difficult to make ends meet, he got on a private bus, arranged by the textile mill where he worked, to return to Surat. Around 3.30 am on Saturday, the speeding bus, carrying more than 60 people, rammed into a stationary truck just outside Chhattisgarh capital, Raipur.

Samir, 17, the sole earning member of his family, was among six people who died on the spot. Two others died on way to hospital. Of the injured, five were taken to Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital, where they are under observation, the police said.

The other deceased were identified as Sushant Kumar Swain (40), Narayan Guru (27), Kailash Jena (36), Vishwanath Gouda, Tapan Nayak (20), Ballu Dakua (45), and Yudhistir Nayak (24). They had all boarded the Surat-bound bus at Ganjam on Friday noon.

The bus driver, booked for negligent driving and under other Sections in an FIR lodged by Raipur police, fled after the accident and is absconding, the police said.

Raipur’s DSP (Traffic) Satish Thakur said, “The bus had come from Gujarat two days ago to pick up mill workers in Odisha (and take them back to work in Surat). It met with an accident while returning.”

The accident took place near Mandir Hasaud village, about 16 km from Raipur, where workers were given shelter as the authorities arranged vehicles to take them back. “Those who are not injured told us that they want to return home, so we have arranged vehicles for them,” Raipur SP Ajay Yadav said.

Some 500 km from the site of fatality, Raju Mahankuda, Samir’s father, said, “I have been handicapped for the last 15 years following an accident. For years, my wife worked as a contract worker and farm labourer and earned Rs 100-150 daily – never enough for a family of five. So my son took up the responsibility at a very young age…. We had asked him not to go back to Surat, but after he received a call, he insisted on returning.”

Mahankuda said there was no work in the village for the migrant workers who had returned — “we were surviving on pakhal (rice in water) and potato mash on alternate days.” Samir, his father said, earned Rs 10,000 a month in Surat and sent Rs 6,000 home.

The desperation to return to work was similar for all those in the bus.

Sujata, wife of another victim, Narayan Guru, from Gangapur village of Ganjam’s Bellaguntha block, said, “He was supposed to return to Surat a week ago with his elder brother. He stayed back because I had insisted that he should not go. I should have let him go then. When he received a call again, he refused to stay back.”

Sujata has a one-year-old son.

Sushant Swain, from Khetribarapur, had left for Surat alone on Friday – on other occasions his wife and younger brother would accompany him. “All of us had received calls from Surat, but he asked us to stay back. He feared that if all of us contracted Covid-19 who will look after his children,” younger brother Vishnu said.

Sushant’s wife has children aged five and nine years.

After the lockdown, Ganjam saw the return of over 4 lakh migrant labourers, of them nearly 2 lakh from Surat.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment to the injured. Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh was asked to go to Raipur to help out the victims.

Back in Surat, nearly 65 per cent of the textile units continue to remain non-operational due to a dearth of workers. “We have over 8 lakh migrants, most of them from Odisha, working at various textile units in Surat. Until these skilled workers return, it will be difficult to make the units fully functional,” Ashok Jirawala, president of All Gujarat Textile Federation, said.

Babubhai Sojitra, president of Laskana Weaver Association, affiliated to the state textile association, said owners of textile units in Surat are at their wits’ end on how to make the workers return in the absence of train service. “Some technicians working in jacquard powerloom factories are coming in direct flights from Odisha, their tickets paid for by the unit owners. In different powerloom industrial estates in Laskana, including Diamond Nagar Industrial Estate, many owners have sent private buses to Ganjam to bring back the workers.”

In Surat, over 80 per cent powerloom workers are from different villages of Ganjam district, he said.

Sojitra said the Federation of Gujarat Weavers Association has requested the Railways Ministry to restart trains services from Odisha to Surat. “We have learnt that three trains will run from Odisha to Surat each week from Monday,” he said.

Back in eastern India, Dasam Rout, one of the survivors of the accident, said: “We do not know about MGNREGA jobs. We do not have any job cards. We were headed back because there was no work in the village. We are skilled workers, but we were ready to do even unskilled work.”

“We were heading back because we had no work here for the last five months,” another survivor, Basant Kumar, who worked as a printing master in a textile unit in Surat’s Pandesara, said. “When the units in Surat reopened, and we received calls from our employers, it was a moment of relief for all of us. But the accident has paralysed our hopes. I do not know if I want to head back to Surat, or go back home and be with my family,”

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Padampur, P K Sahoo, who had reached Raipur for assistance, said, “Those who are injured are still under treatment. For those who sustained minor injuries and needed some preliminary first-aid, vehicles have been arranged to take them back to their villages.”

-With inputs from Kamaal Saiyed in Surat

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd