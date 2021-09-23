On UK vaccine row, minister points to ‘best interest of people’

With New Delhi and London trying to iron out differences over the issue of vaccine certificates and travel restrictions, the ruling BJP attempted to avoid an escalation of the matter saying “every sovereign country will take decisions which they believe are in the best interest of the people”.

“There is no right or wrong…Some countries take decision on what vaccines are acceptable by their medical fraternity and their scientific community and some take a different view,” Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said when asked about some countries not recognising Indian vaccines. He pointed out that the science and the understanding of Covid was recent.

Chandrasekhar, who was in the BJP headquarters to brief the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, said that countries reacted differently to the pandemic. “I think these things have to evolve as the assessment of risk of the disease gets mitigated over time. Till such time every sovereign government, every sovereign country will take decisions which they believe are in the best interest of the people.”