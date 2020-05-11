On track: Bullet train pre-bid meetings held through video conference

The pre-bid meetings were carried out for construction of bridges for double line high speed railway and steel truss bridges at Maharashtra-Gujarat border, Vadodara in Gujarat and in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (Representational Image) The pre-bid meetings were carried out for construction of bridges for double line high speed railway and steel truss bridges at Maharashtra-Gujarat border, Vadodara in Gujarat and in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (Representational Image)

Keeping the work of India’s first bullet train project going despite the coronavirus outbreak, the national High Speed Rail Corporation carried out its pre-bid meetings through video conferencing Monday for critical works.

Various construction companies, members from JICC from Japan, senior officers from NHSRCL and its Chief Project Managers from site offices located in various cities in Gujarat attended the meetings. “The pre-bid meetings were done for three active tenders, to clear doubts of potential bidders before they submit their final bidding documents,” the implementing agency said in a statement.

The pre-bid meetings were carried out for construction of bridges for double line high speed railway and steel truss bridges at Maharashtra-Gujarat border, Vadodara in Gujarat and in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The meeting also discussed tender related to painting at workshops and transportation to various sites of the 33 bridges for the high speed corridor crossing over roads, rivers, railways, and other structures.

“Despite the lockdown, NHSRCL teams in headquarters in Delhi and project site offices are working online to ensure that the project related work is being carried out without any delays,” said the statement.

