On the table: Global media outreach proposal with IIS officers in foreign missions

Aiming to directly engage with media across the world, project India’s growth story and counter adverse narratives, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has proposed to create a new global outreach unit within the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The proposal includes 40 cadre posts for Indian Information Service (IIS) officers in foreign missions to exclusively handle media and communications.

The sources said that as part of a proposed cadre restructuring of the IIS, which is the central service responsible for government communications under the I&B Ministry, a proposal has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to create 40 IIS posts in Indian missions abroad.

According to sources, the initiative aims to highlight India’s economy, trade potential, culture and heritage, tourism and infrastructure development as the country’s global stature rises. “In this age of fake narratives and misinformation, there is a need to present an Indian perspective directly to the world,” sources said.

The need to expand New Delhi’s global outreach has been felt for several years, they said. “In the wake of Operation Sindoor, it was felt that handling misinformation and countering fake narratives would be a key concern in the times to come. There has also been considerable interest in commerce and economic developments as New Delhi signed a slew of trade agreements. It was therefore felt that a coordinated inter-ministerial approach could be more impactful,” sources said.

However, the purview of the new initiative will not include foreign policy, which remains the prerogative of the MEA External Publicity (XP) division, nor will it cover defence and national security issues.

“The proposal is currently under review. Discussions at the level of senior officials or ministers may follow once the MEA responds,” sources said.

The MEA, the I&B Minister’s office and the I&B Secretary did not respond to an emailed request from The Indian Express for comment.

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The proposal envisages dedicated media and communications officers in several foreign missions, on the lines of many embassies in New Delhi that have specialised officials for such roles.

At present, in smaller and mid-sized Indian missions, particularly in Global South countries,media and communications responsibilities are handled by diplomats, usually at the First Secretary or Second Secretary level, as an additional charge.

So far, the MEA’s XP division has handled engagement with foreign media in New Delhi.

The PIB’s new division, to be headed by a Director General- level officer, will disseminate information from various central ministries to foreign journalists based in New Delhi. Its exact role and team size are still being finalised, sources said, adding that it may work in coordination with the MEA’s XP division or supply information to it.

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According to a communication issued by the I&B Ministry last year, the official heading this division will be part of the newly created Central Media & Communication Board. The Board will include Director-Generals from PIB, the Central Bureau of Communication (formerly DAVP), the Press Registrar General of India, All India Radio, and Doordarshan.

“There is a new-found interest in the world about India and what’s happening here. So a need was felt to have a dedicated communication channel on various topics of interest, including cultural matters. For instance, during the recent exhibit of Piprahwa gems in New Delhi, there was significant interest from Southeast Asian media in covering the display,” sources said.

Separately, Doordarshan is planning to hire correspondents in major global capitals to project “credible, India-backed voices in the world, on the lines of France 24 and Russia Today”, sources said. According to sources in public broadcaster Prasar Bharati, there are also plans to upgrade studio infrastructure in geopolitically important regions and expand reporting teams.