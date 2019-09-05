On Teachers’ Day, Rahul thanks all who taught him with their barbs, propaganda

Rahul Gandhi on Teacher’s Day wrote a message on Twitter thanking all those people that he “learnt” from over the years. Taking a swipe at social media trolls, his political adversaries and journalists with an agenda, the Congress leader thanked them claiming they made him stronger.

He wrote: “On #TeachersDay I thank all those from whom I’ve learnt, over the years ?? That includes the army of social media trolls, some journalists-with-an-agenda & my political adversaries, whose vicious barbs, false propaganda & anger has taught me a lot & made me much stronger.”

Without taking any names, Gandhi says the ‘false propaganda’ and ‘vicious barbs’ directed at him taught him a lot and made him stronger.

Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi too extended her wishes on Teacher’s Day, in a statement released by the Congress on their official Twitter handle, she said that the nation would be indebted to teachers for their ‘hard work and contribution’ in building a nation.

“On Teachers’ Day, I give my best wishes to all the students and teachers in the country. Our teachers are the real nation builders, as the key responsibility to give shape to our country’s future and honestly tell the right path,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too put out a tweet thanking her favourite teacher. She wrote: “Every Teacher’s Day I remember my favourite teacher, May Lal. My friend and companion along a shared journey of grief and reconciliation. She lost her daughter but never lost her capacity for kindness and humanity.”