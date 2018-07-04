Swami Vivekananda’s death anniversary: Here are his 10 inspiring quotes on religion

Swami Vivekananda’s birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. (File Photo) Swami Vivekananda’s birthday is celebrated as National Youth Day in India. (File Photo)

July 4 marks the 116th death anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, who was one of India’s most revered spiritual leaders. Through his speeches and lectures, Swami Vivekananda tried to awaken the religious consciousness among people and also tried to uplift the downtrodden using the principles of Practical Vedanta.

Students during a rally for Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in Kolkata. (Express archive photo by Partha Paul) Students during a rally for Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary in Kolkata. (Express archive photo by Partha Paul)

Born in Kolkata on January 12, 1863, Swami Vivekananda was known as Narendra Nath Datta in his pre-monastic life. With a special interest in Western philosophy and history, Vivekananda was often assailed by doubts about the existence of God. It was during this time, that he met Sri Ramakrishna, who later became his guru. On meeting him, he straightaway raised the query that had been bothering him since a long time. “Sir, have you seen God?” Without a moment’s hesitation, Sri Ramakrishna replied: “Yes, I have. I see Him as clearly as I see you, only in a much intenser sense.”

Vivek Express arrives at CST station displaying the life of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary in 2011. (Express archive photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Vivek Express arrives at CST station displaying the life of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary in 2011. (Express archive photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

In 1887, Vivekananda and other disciples of Ramakrishna Paramhansa took formal vows of sannyasa and renounced the worldly pleasures. He then began a tour of India and was appalled to see the poverty in the country. He then decided to educate the masses about ways to improve their economic condition as well as imparted spiritual knowledge to strengthen their faith and moral sense.

To take his message to a wider audience, Vivekananda decided to attend the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893. His speech that dwelled about topics like universal acceptance, tolerance and religion, got him a standing ovation at the parliament.

Vivekananda breathed his last on July 4, 1902 in Belur, Karnataka. (Source: File Photo) Vivekananda breathed his last on July 4, 1902 in Belur, Karnataka. (Source: File Photo)

Before his Mahasamadhi, he had written to a Western follower: “It may be that I shall find it good to get outside my body, to cast it off like a worn-out garment. But I shall not cease to work. I shall inspire men everywhere until the whole world shall know that it is one with God.”

On his death anniversary, we bring you ten of Swami Vivekananda’s most inspiring quotes on religion that are more relevant now than ever before.

* Books never make religions, but religions make books. We must not forget that

* First bread and then religion.

* I shall call you religious from the day you begin to see God in men and women.

* No one is born into a religion, but each one is born for a religion.

* No two persons have the same religion.

* One religion cannot suit all.

* Religion is a necessary thing to very few, and to the vast mass of mankind it is a luxury.

* Religion is not in books, nor in theories, nor in dogmas, nor in talking, not even in reasoning. It is being and becoming.

* Religions do not come from without, but from within.

* You are the highest temple of God; I would rather worship you than any temple, image, or Bible.

People gathered in front of Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) People gathered in front of Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral house in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

