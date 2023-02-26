On stage with Congress, Nitish says forge unity ‘before it’s too late’

Leading the first rally of the ruling alliance in Bihar for the General Election next year, Bihar Chief Minister chief Nitish Kumar and his deputy, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday urged the Congress to show “urgency” in forging a national unity of opposition parties “before it is too late”.

Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, in reply, asserted that the Purnea rally, and the issue of Opposition unity, was discussed at the Congress plenary meeting under way in Raipur. The Congress is part of the seven-party Mahagathbandhan in the state.

Responding to Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah’s quip on Nitish’s “PM ambitions” — Shah addressed a rally in state capital Patna on Saturday — the JD(U) chief said, “Meri koi khwaish nahi hai. Bas desh aage badhe [I have no desire (to become PM). I only want the country to move ahead].”

He added, “Just as we have come together in Bihar, we want a similar Opposition unity in other states. If they do so, the BJP would get less than 100 seats in 2024 (Lok Sabha polls).”

In his first major speech after recovering from a kidney transplant operation, RJD national president Lalu Prasad, who addressed the rally through virtual medium from Delhi, called BJP “a mask of RSS” and cautioned people from “minorities” communities against the BJP’s “bid to create division in the name of caste and religion”.

CPI(ML) national general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the country now has to choose between the Gujarat model and the Bihar model.

In an indirect attack on Asaduddin Owaisi and his AIMIM, Nitish and Tejashwi also cautioned people of Seemanchal region against the BJP’s “B-team” without taking names. Four Lok Sabha constituencies in Seemanchal have high Muslim population.

Setting the tone of the rally, Nitish said: “After I severed ties with the BJP in August last year, I received calls from several parties…. I am (still) waiting for a response from the Congress. The sooner it happens, the better it is. Jaldi karna hoga agar unhein bulandi chahiye, agar woh chahte hai mukti miley (the Congress has to respond fast if it wants a strong Opposition and wants to get rid of BJP)”.