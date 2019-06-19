On Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, PM Modi wishes him ‘good health, long life’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday.

Gandhi turns 49 today. The Congress put up a video titled “5 times Rahul Gandhi inspired Indians everywhere” to wish its president. Party workers, supporters and well-wishers also took to Twitter to greet the Congress chief, and as a result, #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi began trending on the social media platform.

Rahul Gandhi led the Congress campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During the run-up to polls, he and the prime minister were involved in a war of words with Rahul targetting him using the slogan “chowkidaar chor hai” and Modi hitting back by calling Congress chief’s father Rajiv Gandhi “bhrashtachari No 1″ (corrupt number 1)”

Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The Congress, however, suffered a humiliating defeat in the polls, drawing a blank in as many as 19 states and Union Territories. It managed to win 52 seats against NDA’s 353 seats. Gandhi also lost his home turf Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani but managed to win a seat from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Taking responsibility for the second-worst defeat in Congress’ history, Rahul had offered to resign from his post and asked the party to look for a suitable successor.

While top leaders in the party have requested him continue as the chief, confusion still exists in Congress with sources suggesting that Gandhi is adamant on quitting.