On PM Modi’s birthday exhibition with photographs of PoK monuments

Pictures of Ramkot Fort on the banks of Mangla Dam lake, the Buddha Mujassama in Gilgit, Sharda Peeth in Neelum Valley, Ali Baig gurdwara, and the fountains and gardens at Khuiratta are on display as part of an exhibition titled ‘National Unity Through Monuments’, which opened on Tuesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday.

‘Cultural Heritage Sites in PoK’, announced a board outside the National Monuments Authority (NMA) complex here, listing 28 heritage sites that fall in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The list —- which covered the districts of Bagh, Bhimber, Haveli, Kotli, Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley and Sudhanoti, and had forts, mosques, shrines and archaeological ruins — was incomplete, it added.

Officials at the NMA said the three-day exhibition was organised to celebrate “national unity, peace and tranquility under the leadership of Narendra Modi”.