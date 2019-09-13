On PM Modi’s birthday: Ahmedabad schools asked to hold events on Article 370, 35 A

A circular issued by the Ahmedabad District Education department on Thursday asked all government, grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools to arrange special lectures, debate, essay and elocution competition, group discussions and other similar contests on the subject of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution during the school assembly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17).

The circular directs all school principals to submit details of the events along with photographs to the office of the Director, Secondary Education, by September 18.

“Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world,” the circular reads.

There are an estimated 2.75 lakh students enrolled in nearly 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools in both Ahmedabad rural and city.

Among these, nearly 600 secondary and higher secondary schools are located in the city and have about 1.5 lakh students and 450 secondary and higher secondary schools lie in the rural zone with an enrollment of 1.25 lakh.

“This touches the Social Science subject of secondary and higher secondary education. …September 17 is Prime Minister’s birthday. So on this day, all schools should arrange in the morning assembly session elocution competition, debate competition, group discussion and essay competition along with other competitions by experts so that the students get to understand Article 370 and 35 A,” the circular states.

Explained Push to involve students in govt campaigns This is not the first time schools have been asked to arrange events on Kashmir-related issues. Last week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said teachers must inform students about Article 370 and explain why it was opposed by S P Mookerjee. He also wanted educational institutes to discuss triple talaq and women empowerment. Over the last five years, educational institutions have been asked to observe campaigns launched by the government.

The schools have been asked to submit details and pictures of the events with the Shala Vikas Sankul (SVS). The SVS will then send the documents to the director of secondary education office by September 18.

Principal secretary, Education, Vinod Rao said, “I have no idea who has issued it and when. I am hearing it from you only.”

When contacted, Rakesh Vyas, District Education Officer (DEO) Rural, said, “Every school has a Social Science corner and this is a current affairs topic which the students should have an understanding and awareness about. Also, through this we aim to make students understand the proceedings of the Parliament.”

R C Patel, Ahmedabad District Education Officer City, said, “During our discussion it came up that many students do not know about Article 370 and 35A. It is related to Social Science, so what is wrong in it (schools holding these competitions on this subject)? When competitions are already held in schools on this subject individually, why not do it collectively?”

On choosing Modi’s birthday for this, Vyas said, “Since we had to hold it on a day, we decided to hold it on the PM’s birthday.”

“Some people might raise objection to the mention of PM, but we have not named anyone in the circular other than the post. We have not written Narendra Modi but Prime Minister, so no one should have an objection,” he added.