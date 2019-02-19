On plea seeking use of ‘Dalit’, Supreme Court says over to govt

The Supreme Court on Monday asked a petitioner, who approached it against a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting circular advising the media to not use the term “Dalit” for the members of Scheduled Castes, to first approach the “concerned authority of the government” before seeking legal remedies.

“At this stage, we are not inclined to entertain the present writ petition, as the petitioners have the liberty to approach the concerned authority of the Government against the circular dated 7.8.2018. Once the said representation is disposed of by means of a reasoned order, it will be open for the petitioner to avail of such remedies as are available in law” a bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said dismissing the petition.

Questioning the circular, Senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for the petitioner V A Rameshnathan asked “how can the Government of India issue such a circular questioning my identity?”