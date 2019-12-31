On New Year’s eve, Telangana bars to serve alcohol till 1 am

The government has allowed license holders of 2B (Bars),, C1 Licenses (In-House) EP1 licenses (event permit) and TD1 (In-House Licenses of Tourism Development Corporation) to serve liquor upto 1 am on the intervening night of December 31. The government has allowed license holders of 2B (Bars),, C1 Licenses (In-House) EP1 licenses (event permit) and TD1 (In-House Licenses of Tourism Development Corporation) to serve liquor upto 1 am on the intervening night of December 31.

Good news for boozers and revellers in Telangana as the state government Tuesday issued orders relaxing the timings for operation on liquor shops and bars in the wake of New Year’s eve celebrations.

The government has allowed license holders of 2B (Bars),, C1 Licenses (In-House) EP1 licenses (event permit) and TD1 (In-House Licenses of Tourism Development Corporation) to serve liquor upto 1 am on the intervening night of December 31. It has also allowed A4 licensees(retail shops) to keep open till 12 midnight on the 31st.

Special chief secretary to government, Somesh Kumar, issued the orders after carefully examining a letter from Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, dated December 18.

Liquor shops usually close at 11 p.m and bars by 12 midnight on weekdays in the state.

