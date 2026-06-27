On Muharram, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s appeal to Narendra Modi: ‘Revive spirit of engagement’

“Peace may be difficult. Dialogue may be slow. Diplomacy may demand patience. Yet these remain the most reliable instruments for resolving issues and securing a better future,” he said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday urged the Prime Minister to “revive the spirit of engagement” with Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, Mirwaiz said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now among the longest-serving leaders in independent India. “When he assumed office, he spoke of regional cooperation and demonstrated an interest in improving relations with neighbouring countries. Those gestures generated hope across South Asia,” he said.

Highlighting the efforts of previous prime ministers across political dispensations, including AB Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh, he said that while differences remained, those engagements reflected an important principle, “dialogue itself has value”.