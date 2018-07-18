On Lokpal, Supreme Court exudes hope that selection meet tomorrow will form search panel

Posting the matter for hearing next on July 24, the bench directed that “a report of the outcome of meeting of the selection committee…be filed before the court on or before 23rd July”. Posting the matter for hearing next on July 24, the bench directed that “a report of the outcome of meeting of the selection committee…be filed before the court on or before 23rd July”.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Lokpal selection committee, scheduled to meet on Thursday, will constitute the search panel for the job and consider laying down a time-frame for the search committee to complete its deliberations and recommend names.

“As the meeting of the selection committee is scheduled to be held on 19th July, we refrain from making any observations and passing any directions, except to express our optimism that the search committee will be duly constituted in the said meeting,” a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Navin Sinha and R Banumathi observed after Attorney General K K Venugopal informed it about the date of the next meeting.0

The bench stated that during Thursday’s meeting, the selection committee “would also consider the question of laying down a particular time-frame within which the search committee is to complete its deliberations and make its recommendations to the selection committee”.

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, the Lok Sabha Speaker, the leader of the largest opposition party, and an eminent jurist.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is the eminent jurist in the committee.

Posting the matter for hearing next on July 24, the bench directed that “a report of the outcome of meeting of the selection committee…be filed before the court on or before 23rd July”.

Venugopal, however, expressed reservations whether the committee will be able to complete its deliberations in one sitting, and the feasibility of it laying down a time-frame for completion of deliberations of the search committee. “They may have to discuss among themselves,” the A-G said.

Venugopal said some of the members may have suggestions, and that they may also have to send the names to the Intelligence Bureau for further reports.

Justice Gogoi said the court would not say anything now, as the meeting has been scheduled for July 19.

Taking note of reservations expressed by the A-G, the court said that “…we must express our opinion that the same observation ought not to come in the way of what we have indicated” in the order.

Appearing for the NGO ‘Common Cause’, senior advocate Shanti Bhushan and lawyer Prashant Bhushan handed over to the bench a note prepared by them in the matter, which included a time-line of the case. In its note, the NGO contended that the Centre was dragging its feet and urged the court to exercise its powers under Article 142 (enforcement of decrees and orders of Supreme Court) and direct the appointment of Lokpal in order to “protect and enforce the fundamental rights” of the citizens under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty).

The Centre, in its affidavit filed in the apex court, has said that two meetings of the selection committee were held on March 1 and April 10 this year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App