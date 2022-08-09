On last working day, M Venkaiah Naidu urges: Maintain dignity, decency and House decorum

August 9, 2022 2:36:42 am
On his last day as Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu said his last piece of advice to MPs was to not only maintain the dignity of Parliament but to also ensure that democratic principles are upheld and maintained.
A champion of the mother tongue and Indian languages, Naidu said he started the process to ensure all speeches and proceedings of Parliament be made available in all languages as a matter of process.
“The entire world is watching India…. Keeping that in mind, I appeal to members of Rajya Sabha, and to those going to come to this House in future, to maintain decency, dignity and decorum so that the image and respect of the House is maintained and people will be receptive to show us, to hear us, and also to follow our advice,” he said. “This is my advice to all of you.”
He said, “…try to do your bit while committing yourself to your ideological line, but see to it that democratic principles and standards set by our great people are followed.”
Recalling the day he was “selected to be the Vice President of India”, an emotional Naidu said: “…when the Prime Minister and the then president of the party, to which I belong, told me in the Parliamentary Board meeting that I was being selected, I was in tears. I did not ask for this. But…as a disciplined soldier of the party…I obliged and resigned from the party. There were tears not because of my shirking the responsibility but because I had to leave the party, which had given me all this.”
Stating that he did his best to maintain the dignity of the House, and gave everyone from either side of the floor an opportunity to speak, Naidu said debate and discussion must continue. “We are all working in our own ways (in politics). We are not enemies; we are rivals. We must work hard to outshine each other like competitors but not to run down each other. This is my last advice to all of you,’’ he said.
