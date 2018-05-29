On last day of conclave, TDP accuses Centre of step-motherly treatment to Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at the party’s conclave in Vijayawada (Source: ncbn.in) TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at the party’s conclave in Vijayawada (Source: ncbn.in)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Tuesday accused the Centre of giving special treatment to Gujarat at the expense of Andhra Pradesh. On the last day of its three-day conclave, the party, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, claimed huge funds were being allocated to establishing a new city at Dholera in Gujarat, while the BJP was showing step-motherly treatment towards AP. During a special session on the last day, the party also presented documentary evidence and rebutted statements issued by BJP president Amit Shah regarding central funds disbursed to Andhra Pradesh. The party made eight documents public to show that the state followed rules and regulations and utilised the funds released by the Centre towards development of Amaravati.

The documents released included the Utilisation Certificates (UC) and Detailed Project Reports (DPR) submitted to the Centre regarding utilisation of funds allocated for capital construction and development works in Guntur and Vijayawada. The party also displayed documents submitted to Niti Aayog and letters sent by Niti Aayog to the Union Finance Ministry recommending further release of funds for Amaravati.

Shah had claimed that the state did not submit UCs and DPRs to the Centre.

“Shah claims that we have not submitted accounts of the expenses made so far. Here is the evidence of UCs and DPRs. The Centre is allocating thousands of crores to build a new city and develop Dholera in Gujarat but they just gave Rs 1,500 crores to Amaravati, and are now creating all kinds of hurdles. They talk of cooperative federalism but do not follow it in the right spirit,” Naidu said.

“For Dholera, the PM talks of scale and speed, but for Amaravati, he and the BJP do not want to give any funds. I am warning BJP that this kind of politics is unacceptable. People will teach them a lesson,” Naidu added. A video in which Modi claimed that Dholera would be twice the size of New Delhi and six times the size of Shanghai was played at the conclave.

Further, the party accusing Shah of incorrectly stating that Rs 2,500 crores was released towards the development of Amaravati, TDP said that the actual amount given for Amaravati was Rs 1,500 crore while Rs 1,000 crore was released for stormwater drain and sewage projects in Guntur and Vijayawada.

Borragadda Vedavyas, former Deputy Speaker, said, “After UCs for Rs 1,284 crores were submitted to Niti Aayog, a letter was sent to the Finance Minister recommending further release of Rs 1,000 crore for Amaravati for 2017-18. Amit Shah should get his facts right instead of claiming that a lot of money has been released for Amaravati.”

Speaking at the third and final day of TDP conclave, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas said that BJP was helping only BJP-ruled states or those where governments are working as per their convenience.

