On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Southern Army Commander reaches out to war veterans, families

The 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated at the National War Memorial in Pune on Monday, with a wreath-laying ceremony in the presence of a limited number of military personnel and Kargil war veterans. On the occasion, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain reached out to the war veterans and their families to extend gratitude on behalf of the Southern Command.

To honour the martyrs, a wreath on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command was laid at the War Memorial by Lt Gen JS Nain. Wreaths were also laid by some other senior officials and war veterans.

In contrast to the annual ceremony, which is attended by a large number of serving and retired military brass, civilian dignitaries and school children, this year’s ceremony saw only limited invitees in line with the Covid norms. Similar restrictions were in place for last year’s commemorations, too.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year as a tribute to the gallantry and valour of the military personnel who fought Pakistani troops in Ladakh’s Kargil-Drass Sector, one of the most inhospitable terrains in the world. The Kargil War, also referred to as Operation Vijay, was fought at an altitude of approximately 16,000 feet, wherein 1,042 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives and 527 Indian soldiers were martyred.

In his message to war veterans and their families, Lt Gen Nain said, “On the occasion of 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas I express my gratitude to all the gallant officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks of the Indian Army who displayed exemplary courage, utmost professionalism, valour and sacrifice during the Kargil War. I also pay my homage to all fallen bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice while fighting and ensuring the territorial integrity of our great Nation. They are all role models for the current and future generations ahead. The nation will remain forever indebted to them, Veer Naaris and their children for their sacrifice. We express our gratitude to them on this solemn occasion. I urge the serving to re-dedicate ourselves to the ideals of our great Army on this pious occasion. May victory always be yours! Best Wishes.”