IndiGo offers tickets starting from Rs 999 on domestic, Rs 3499 on international routes

IndiGo Flight Tickets Offers: Commemorating its 13th anniversary, IndiGo airline Wednesday slashed fares on domestic and international flights effective from today till August 4, 2019. The Gurgaon-based airline is offering fares on domestic flights from Rs 999 and Rs 3499 on international routes.

As part of a five-day anniversary sale, people booking flight tickets through IndiGo’s website or the mobile app will also receive 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,000 on using Bank of Baroda credit or debit cards, while customers using Yes Bank credit card will receive Rs 2,000 cashback on international bookings. The offer applies to both corporate and leisure customers.

IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter, in a press release, said, “It’s indeed a special moment as IndiGo completes 13 successful years, connecting people and places they love. We thank our customers, employees and partners who have been an important part of this incredible journey. As part of our celebration, we are delighted to announce our 13th anniversary sale across 56 domestic and 19 international destinations. We will continue to build the best air transportation system in the world that offers a wide choice, on-time performance, affordable fares, and a courteous and hassle-free flying experience.”

It further stated, “Since 2006 IndiGo has been a part of innumerable journeys, making air travel accessible and affordable for Indian travellers. Increased mobility has not only helped in bringing people closer and strengthening the domestic tourism economy, but also promoting trade with enhanced regional connectivity.”