On Indians missing after Nepal floods, Centre asks states for info

The Centre has asked state governments to compile and share details of people who may be missing following the flash floods in Nepal, officials have said.

The information sought includes names, contact numbers and other relevant details of people who may have been in the affected area or whose whereabouts remain unknown. The details are expected to be shared privately with the authorities.

Over 1,000 people are reported missing after flash floods hit Nepal’s districts bordering Tibet on Wednesday. Some reports put the number of Indians at more than 300. While many of them were tourists headed to Kailash Mansarovar, others include people working at the Trishuli hydropower project.