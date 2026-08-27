On Indians missing after Nepal floods, Centre asks states for info

2 min readNew DelhiAug 27, 2026 11:07 AM IST
The Centre has asked state governments to compile and share details of people who may be missing following the flash floods in Nepal, officials have said.
The information sought includes names, contact numbers and other relevant details of people who may have been in the affected area or whose whereabouts remain unknown. The details are expected to be shared privately with the authorities.
Over 1,000 people are reported missing after flash floods hit Nepal’s districts bordering Tibet on Wednesday. Some reports put the number of Indians at more than 300. While many of them were tourists headed to Kailash Mansarovar, others include people working at the Trishuli hydropower project.
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An official said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will use the information received from the states to contact the families of those who may be affected and support efforts to establish contact with those missing. In a communication, Chief Secretaries of states and Union Territories have been asked to coordinate the collection and transmission of the information to the Centre.
Officials said the information would help streamline communication between government agencies and the families concerned.
Alerts in Bihar, UP
Meanwhile, flood alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which border Nepal. Additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been sent to both states, with the swelling waters expected to flow downstream into the Gandak river.
The NDRF has advised local authorities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, particularly in areas along the India-Nepal border and the Gandak river, to monitor the situation.
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While two NDRF teams have been sent to Bihar’s West Champaran and Muzaffarpur, another team has been deployed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, a district considered vulnerable due to its proximity to the Gandak river.
Nine NDRF teams are currently in Bihar, and 11 are deployed in Uttar Pradesh. More teams have also been kept on standby. According to an advisory issued by the NDRF, a rise in water level was recorded at Furke Khola in Nepal, around 160 km from the Indian border.