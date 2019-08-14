On Independence Day, Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, Delhi metro services to run normally

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an elaborate advisory for the Independence Day function around Red Fort on Thursday. According to the traffic advisory, seven roads—Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, S.P Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road, its Link Road, and Ring Road from Rajghat to Y-Point-Hanuman Setu will be closed for the general public from 4 am to 10 am. Routes of buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will be curtailed or diverted.

However, metro trains services in Delhi will not be hindered, except for restrictions on entry and exit at some of the stations on the Violet Line. All metro stations will remain open, but parking has been shut from today and will be closed till tomorrow noon.

The entry and exit at four stations of the Violet Line – Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO – will be permitted from select gates during the I-Day ceremony.

To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence day, additional ticket counters will be opened both at the Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the rush after the ceremony.

