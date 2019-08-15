On I-Day, Chidambaram asks ‘Why freedom is being denied to three former J&K CMs?’

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday took to twitter over the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and asked why “freedom is being denied” to them since August 6. The three leaders were detained after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status granted under Article 370 by the Centre.

“Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest?” the senior Congress leader said in a tweet on Independence Day.

Why is freedom being denied to three former CMs of J&K since August 6th? Why are two former CMs under virtual solitary confinement and one former CM under house arrest? Why are political leaders who fought secessionists and militants locked up? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 15, 2019

He also added asking why political leaders who ‘fought secessionists and militants” are locked up. Follow LIVE updates on Independence Day 2019 celebrations

While National Conference president Farooq Abdullah is under house arrest at his residence, his son and party vice president Omar Abdullah is at the Hari Nivas Palace. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba is at the Cheshma Shahi Hut in Srinagar, news agency PTI had reported earlier.

Meanwhile, amid tight vigil, celebrations were conducted at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium to mark the state’s first Independence Day celebration since the revocation of Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 earlier this month.

The national flag was hoisted by Governor Satya Pal Malik who said that people need not be worried about their identity after the steps taken by the Centre.