Didn’t seek vote for BJP or Congress: Chautala on Hooda’s ‘vote kisiko, support kisiko’ jibe

A day after he was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister in the newly formed BJP-JJP government in Haryana, Dushyant Chautala Monday said his party lent support to erstwhile rival BJP to provide a stable government in the state.

Advertising

On former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s remark that the JJP-BJP pact is an “alliance of convenience”, Chautala defended his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), saying the party neither asked votes for the BJP nor the Congress while campaigning for the recently held Assembly elections.

Alleging that the JJP has “disrespected” the mandate given by the people of Haryana and “hurt” the public feeling by allying with the BJP, Hooda had hit out at Chautala saying “vote kisiko, support kisiko (vote for someone else, support to someone else)”.

“For those saying ‘vote kisko, support kisko‘, did we ask votes for them?” Chautala reacted to Hooda’s remark.

Advertising

On Sunday, BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar took oath as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, while Chautala was sworn-in as his deputy. No other minister was sworn in, apparently, after new allies BJP and JJP failed to reach a consensus on MLAs to be included into the council of ministers.

Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala, who is serving 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after conviction in the JBT teachers recruitment case, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Defending the JJp-BJP alliance, Dushyant’s brother Digvijay had said, “The fact is that people’s mandate was against Congress too. Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a misconception that we will go with him. How can we ally with Hooda who hatched a conspiracy to send my father and grandfather to jail?”

The BJP and JJP had announced an alliance after none of the parties managed to cross the majority mark in the polls. While the BJP won 40 seats, the Congress won 31 seats and the JJP finished with 10 seats in the 90-member Assembly.