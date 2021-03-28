scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Watch | On Holika Dahan, farmers in Punjab burn copies of three agri laws

On the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions spearheading the agitation against the farm laws, farmers set copies of the laws on fire and demanded that the three legislations be repealed.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
Updated: March 28, 2021 10:01:45 pm
Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrhana) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the protesting farmers set the copies of three farm legislations on fire at 42 places in 16 districts of the state. (Photo: Screen grab from video by Gajendra Yadav)

Farmers burnt copies of the three contentious Central farm laws at many places in Punjab on Sunday on the occasion of Holika Dahan, when bonfires are lit on Holi eve symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrhana) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the protesting farmers set the copies of three farm legislations on fire at 42 places in 16 districts of the state.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border of Delhi with their main demand of complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price on their crops.

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and government, but the deadlock has continued as both sides have stuck to their stand.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

