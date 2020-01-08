On his way home, businessman robbed and beaten to death in Noida

Gaurav Chandel Gaurav Chandel

Returning home from office late Monday night, a 40-year-old man was robbed and beaten to death in Noida’s Phase 3. Police said the man, Gaurav Chandel, was a resident of Gaur City. He worked in the logistics department in a firm called 3M, and is survived by his wife and 14-year-old son.

Police suspect he was killed before midnight. His body was recovered around 4.30 am near Parthla Chowk. His friends said he would usually stop there briefly and have a smoke before reaching home. Impact injuries on the head suggested he had been clobbered to death.

Police said the man left in his vehicle, a grey Kia Seltos, from his Gurgaon office late in the evening. Around 10.30 pm, he called his wife Preeti Chandel, saying he would reach home in five minutes. When he didn’t return for another half an hour, his family started making calls, but received no response.

His family and neighbours approached Bisrakh police station around 11 pm. On Tuesday, the family alleged police was lax in looking for Gaurav and cited jurisdictional issues. However, police maintained a message was immediately circulated on the wireless and they started looking for him.

Both the family and neighbours, meanwhile, formed a search party. “After five hours, we found Gaurav’s body close to a service road near Hindon bridge. It was clear he had been brutally assaulted. Precious time was wasted looking for him,” said a family member.

Gaurav, who hailed from Kanpur, had been living at Gaur City’s Fifth Avenue for the past four years. The vehicle, a newly launched SUV, had been purchased a month ago. The accused took the car, along with the victim’s phone and laptop.

Police said they are yet to find an eyewitness and are looking at CCTV footage from the area. An officer said it is possible more than one assailant was involved. “The post-mortem is underway. Impact injuries on the head suggest repeated attacks. We have circulated photos of the vehicle and are trying to identify the accused,” said an officer from the Noida Phase 3 police station.

