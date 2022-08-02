On his aide Balakrishna’s 50th birthday, Baba Ramdev targets allopathy

Addressing an ‘International Conference on Modernization of Traditional Indian Medicine’ organised at the Patanjali Yogpeeth, yoga guru Baba Ramdev Monday targeted allopathy and the concept of targeted medicine and called it cruelty, violence and a crime against humanity.

Ramdev said that in order to save humanity, the world must return to yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy and Indian culture. He said, “The concept of natural medicine, natural herbs and natural food is not a religious agenda but the need of the world.”

The three-day conference was organised to mark the 50th birthday of Yoga guru Ramdev’s close aide and co-founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Acharya Balkrishna.

Ramdev further said that the yogpeeth, under the guidance of Acharya Balkrishna, is doing an outstanding job and claimed that they have cured patients with liver psoriasis and type-one diabetes.

“The allopathy people make targeted medicine. They target the brain, liver, kidney, heart, specific muscles, bone, specific organs and specific protein. You target one protein but the human body has the entire universe in it and how can you treat that with a single medicine? They are aviveki (indiscriminate) people. Modern medical science is in its infancy. They are just kids and whatever they are doing is unacceptable. It is stupidity how they target a single protein to make a person healthy and say that if you target more you are not medicine. They do not recognise it as treatment when the entire body is targeted,” said Ramdev.

He added, “Now, the medical science of the entire world is going to do shirshashan. They have to reconsider it. They are making a fool out of people in the name of targeted medicine. This is cruelty, violence, and a crime.” Ramdev also claimed that except for two-three, Yoga has treatment for all illnesses that existed, exist or will exist.

Ramdev further said Patanjali is determined to create a prosperous India along with a healthy, happy and prosperous world. He also claimed that on the day he will start advertising, the entire world’s patients of type-1 diabetes patients, liver or kidney failure and heart blockage will come to Patanjali Yogpeeth and allopaths will only have minor surgeries in their share. “In the coming days we will only make life-saving drugs. In 99 per cent cases, Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Sanatan culture will solve problems. The remaining 1 per cent will be left for them (allopathy),” said Ramdev.

Talking about the need for organic farming, he said it is a need in India and the world that we maintain the fertility of the land and save it from malnutrition. “Humans will definitely be malnourished when the land is suffering from malnutrition. The way we are using poison in the name of fertilizers, we are destroying ourselves. In the coming days, not just India but the whole world will return to prakriti (nature) from vikriti (distortion). Natural medicine, natural herbs and natural food are not a religious agenda,” he said.

Acharya Balkrishna said that they are conducting research in agriculture and with the help of farmers, the yogpeeth will bring in a new revolution. “We have prepared a medicinal encyclopaedia in which over 60,000 medicinal plants are described,” said Balkrishna.