scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

On Hasina’s invite, Reddy, Northeast CMs to visit Dhaka

While the invitation has got in-principle approval from the Indian side, it will now be routed through the Ministry of External Affairs for possible dates to be worked out.

Sheikh Hasina india visit, Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina government, India-Bangladesh relations, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsSheikh Hasina

The Bangladesh government has invited the Chief Ministers of India’s seven northeastern states to visit the country, a minister in the Sheikh Hasina government has said, in a move aimed at strengthening Dhaka’s ties with the region and India as a whole.

While the invitation has got in-principle approval from the Indian side, it will now be routed through the Ministry of External Affairs for possible dates to be worked out.

On Sunday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: “We requested the Indian Minister of Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy to visit Bangladesh along with all the chief ministers of the northeast for at least three days. They can also be accompanied by high profile officials and business representatives.”

Alam made the comments in Dhaka on Saturday during a roundtable organised by the Editors Guild of Bangladesh on Hasina’s visit to India.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

“Our PM said we are waiting for the visit,” he said, according to the Daily Star.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Sources said that while in India, Hasina met with Union Minister for DoNER (Development of North Eastern Region) G Kishan Reddy and discussed economic cooperation and connectivity between Bangladesh and India’s northeastern states.

The meeting was primarily focussed on how Bangladesh can play a role in facilitating economic development in the landlocked region by opening it  up to South-East Asia. Hasina also invited Reddy to lead a delegation of the northeastern CMs to Bangladesh for at least three days.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Sources said the invitation was accepted by the Indian side, even as modalities are being worked out. Reddy will be leading the delegation, the sources added.

Bangladesh and Northeast India share a 1,900-km international border.

The invitation is interesting since Bangladesh is reaching out to northeastern states — at the sub-national level — as it has shared history and culture with these states.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 01:35:50 am
Next Story

SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ who set up shell companies linked to China

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement