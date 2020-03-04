On govt’s Women’s Day plan, PM’s social media accounts for inspirational stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The takeover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s social media accounts by women on Sunday is just part of a series of events planned by the Centre to mark International Women’s Day.

While women will share their “inspirational stories” on the Prime Minister’s accounts, several ministries, including the ones for Women and Child Development and Information and Broadcasting, will execute campaigns in the run-up to March 8, with a different theme for each day.

State broadcaster Doordarshan, too, has been roped in. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor will dish out nutritious recipes for pregnant and lactating women, and women-centric Bollywood flicks, including Raazi and Tumhari Sulu, will be telecast till March 7.

Doordarshan will also broadcast programmes commemorating the contribution of women members of the Indian Constituent Assembly. DD Kisan and All India Radio, too, have planned special programmes.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, is organising health camps for women, and the Human Resources Development Ministry is conducting roundtables in about 40 central universities.

Road shows have been organised by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry in Lucknow, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram to educate women on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

On March 7, the Rural Development Ministry will conduct an event in New Delhi where women self-help groups will meet with Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Tuesday.

