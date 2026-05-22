On Government table — plan to bifurcate Ministry: A separate department in Urban Affairs Ministry only for Delhi

Department may include Central Vista project, NCR, with own Secretary

Written by: Damini Nath, Jatin Anand
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 22, 2026 05:17 AM IST
Central Vista Project, Ministry Of Housing And Urban Affairs, plan to bifurcate Ministry, separate department in Urban Affairs Ministry only for Delhi, National Capital Region, Central Vista redevelopment project, MoHUA, D Thara, Indian express news, current affairsIn March 1995, the Ministry of Urban Affairs & Employment was split into two departm­ents — Department of Urban Development & Department of Urban Employment & Poverty Alleviation.
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The Centre is considering dividing the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) into two departments, with one focusing solely on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), The Indian Express has learnt. According to the proposed move, each department will have its own Secretary.

Currently, the ministry functions under one Secretary, who oversees the Delhi division as well. According to sources, the Delhi division may be upgraded into a separate department, which may include the larger National Capital Region and the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.

Government sources with knowledge of the development said the proposal to create two departments is being actively considered. When contacted, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan declined to comment.

The move comes just months after Additional Secretary in MoHUA, D Thara, was empanelled as Secretary in February. She, however, continues as Additional Secretary, handling the key projects of the Central Vista redevelopment, Delhi division and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Thara, a 1995-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, has been posted in the ministry since 2019, first as Joint Secretary and then as Additional Secretary since 2021. She has handled the Central Vista redevelopment plan since its inception. Prior to Central deputation, she served as Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and as Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner.

Another Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, Srinivas Katikithala (1989 batch), is the current MoHUA Secretary.

The ministry also handles urban transport, including Metro and Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) projects, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The National Capital Region Planning Board and National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is implementing the RRTS projects, also function under MoHUA.

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Sources said the proposed tweak is intended to pave the way for the seamless and efficient administration of the Capital, which has a plethora of government bodies and agencies. Insiders also pointed out the timing of the move — a little over a year after the BJP came to power in Delhi after a gap of almost three decades.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated his objective of making New Delhi a world-class Capital. Like the appointment of career diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu as the Lieutenant Governor, this, too, is intended as a step to enhance efficient governance through a well-oiled bureaucratic machine, synchronising Delhi’s Lok Niwas, and possibly similar authorities in areas falling under the NCR such as Haryana, Noida, Ghaziabad among others, with experts in the Prime Minister’s Office,” a source said.

“Recently, the party’s senior leadership is understood to have pointed out issues related to lack of adequate progress in significant initiatives such as Yamuna rejuvenation. On the other hand, the L-G is said to have been given the go-ahead to intensify efforts at bringing global investment to Delhi’s urban and public transportation infrastructure as well as tourism,” said a BJP insider.

The Union ministry handling urban development has had two departments in the past.

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According to the ministry’s annual report for 1995-96, it was renamed as Ministry of Urban Affairs & Employment and bifurcated into two departments — the Department of Urban Development and Department of Urban Employment & Poverty Alleviation — in March 1995.

After that, the ministry saw different iterations over the years, until the current version in 2017, when the Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation were merged.

“This will not be the first time that such a bifurcation takes place, given the sheer magnitude of the responsibility and its mandate. Due to variable factors such as population as well as rapid and haphazard urbanisation, urban development has always been a dynamic sphere in Delhi. What appears to be new in regard to the move is the possibility of accommodating a larger National Capital Region under a dedicated bureaucratic framework,” a senior official said.

Explained
Past precedent

In March 1995, the Ministry of Urban Affairs & Employment was split into two departm­ents — Department of Urban Development & Department of Urban Employment & Poverty Alleviation.

Since coming to power in 2014, the NDA government has merged ministries in order to improve coordination. In fact, this was one of the BJP’s promises in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto.

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“To transform India into a developed nation, we need to work with the guiding principle of ‘minimum government and maximum governance’… In order to ensure better implementation of policies and coordination, we will merge similar and complementary departments into sectoral ministries. This will allow policymakers to frame holistic and comprehensive policies on the one hand and ensure smooth implementation on the other,” the BJP manifesto had said.

Soon after winning the 2019 elections, the NDA government created the Jal Shakti Ministry, by merging the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

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