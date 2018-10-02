On Gandhi Jayanti, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays homage by beaming Bapu’s images

LED video projections highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s life and philosophy at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. LED video projections highlighted Mahatma Gandhi’s life and philosophy at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian missions Tuesday arranged LED video projections highlighting Bapu’s life and philosophy at 120 locations globally, including at iconic landmarks such as Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and the UK’s Piccaddily Circus.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said the storyline projected in LED videos highlights the relevance of Mahatma’s life and philosophy in today’s world and his ability to inspire the present generation. “To celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, missions abroad will continue to highlight the relevance of Gandhi in a unique way — through projecting his message in the form of an LED video on iconic buildings in these countries or on other prominent locations,” the statement said.

More than 120 locations were identified in as many countries to execute the LED projection, including 50 on iconic places such as the Piccadilly Circus in London, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Welt Museum in Vienna, Buda Castle in Budapest, Palazzo Senatorio in Rome, Prambanan Temple in Indonesia, Museo de Arte in Peru among others.

The film consists of prominent or key moments taken from Gandhi’s life, his inspiring quotes, everyday sayings, discourses and initiatives presented in spectacular visual narrative using line-art style of hand drawn illustrations layered with water colour and ink wash that symbolise and represent the simplicity that was the Mahatma’s life and his teachings.

