On firecrackers, SC tells Centre: Cannot have people go hungry

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed concern over the loss of jobs on account of restrictions imposed on sale and use of firecrackers, and observed that the ban imposed by it cannot be allowed to “generate unemployment” and “cannot have people go hungry”.

Justice S A Bobde, sitting on a bench with S Abdul Nazeer, told Additional Solicitor General A S Nadkarni, who appeared for the Centre: “I know you are gunning for firecrackers, but the larger pollutants are perhaps automobiles.”

The bench asked the ASG if there was any comparative study to show how much firecrackers contribute to rising pollution levels in Delhi. “We want to ask the solicitor, are there any statistics to show what proportion of pollution is caused by firecrackers in relation to pollution caused by automobiles?” it said.

Explained The bigger culprit Several studies carried out in Delhi show vehicular exhaust is among the biggest causes of pollution, along with dust, smoke, flyash. Fireworks, which are not a consistent source of pollution, don’t show up as a separate category. A recent study by researchers at Stockholm University and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology found that of the toxic black carbon found in Delhi’s air, 52-38% is contributed from sources using liquid fuel, such as vehicles.

The court, which had imposed restrictions on sale and use of firecrackers last year, was hearing a PIL filed by three minors demanding a total ban on use of fireworks.

The ASG replied that a surge in pollution levels on account of use of crackers was seen around the time of festivals like Diwali. The Tamil Nadu government, meanwhile, informed the court that restrictions on fireworks burning had caused loss of jobs.

Justice Bobde then told the ASG: “You are targeting manufacturers, but you must also tell us what is the alternate way of employment… You cannot generate unemployment… ”

He added the issue had not been tested in relation to Article 19 (right to practise any profession or carry on any occupation, trade or business) and asked: “If it’s legal, how can you cancel the licence? The way out may be to change licencing conditions.”

The ASG pointed out the direction to introduce ‘green crackers’ was to avoid the unemployment crisis. The matter will be heard next on April 3.

As the parties referred to international standards on firecracker burning, Justice Bobde said the comparison was not practicable as even in different parts of India, the surge levels are different. The SC had, in October 2018, imposed stringent conditions on composition and usage of firecrackers.

Applying the “precautionary principle” of environmental law, a bench of Justice A K Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan ordered that only crackers with reduced emission and green crackers can be manufactured and sold.