On farmer outfit’s plea, SC says will examine whether right to protest is absolute

The Supreme Court Monday asked a farmers outfit that approached it seeking permission to hold protests against the three farm laws at Jantar Mantar what it was protesting against when the fact is that the laws are not in force and have been stayed by the court.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said it will examine whether someone who has already approached a Constitutional court seeking remedy has an absolute right to simultaneously protest on the streets on the same issue.

The bench, also comprising Justice C T Ravikumar, said this in the context of hearing a petition filed by the Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking permission to hold protests at Jantar Mantar.

“After hearing counsels, we deem it appropriate to examine principle issue as to whether the right to protest is an absolute right and more so, the writ petitioner already having invoked the legal remedy before constitutional court by filing writ petition should be permitted or can assert, he can still resort to protest with regard to the same subject matter which is already subjudice”, the court said after hearing the counsel for the farmer outfit advocate Ajay Choudhary, Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

On the last date of hearing, the court had asked the outfit to file an affidavit stating that it is not part of the protests blocking highways.

Monday, Choudhary told the bench that complying with the direction, the outfit had filed an affidavit stating that it is not involved in any blockage on any route. “We have parted ways from other bodies after the 26th January incident”.

The bench then sought the AG’s assistance and asked “once a party approaches the court challenging the validity, where is the question of holding protests?”

Agreeing, the AG said, “Your Lordships is right. You can’t arrive at two houses at the same time. He has chosen his forum”.

“We are on principle. Once you go to court and challenge executive action, how can the same party say that the matter is before court, nevertheless I will still protest.”

The outfit had also filed a plea before the Rajasthan High Court challenging the laws. Chowdhary said the plea before the HC “challenged a particular act on the premise of Constitutional provisions”.

“It’s still intriguing. There is no Act in place at the moment…is stayed by court. The government has assured they will not give effect to it. The protest is for what?”, asked Justice Khanwilkar.

The court said it will transfer the HC matter to itself and hear it. “You have asserted and you have challenged the validity of the Act. We will decide the validity first. Where’s the question of protest?”.

What’s the point of protesting at Jantar Mantar?…You cannot do both – challenge a law and then go on protest. Either come to court or go to Parliament or go to Road…Once matter is sub-judice, how will protest go on in the same issue?”, queried the court.

Venugopal said that a large number of petitions have been filed and added there should be no protests. He also referred to the violence in Lakhimpur which left eight people dead on Sunday. “An unfortunate incident happened yesterday at Lakhimpur”, said the AG.

“Nobody takes responsibility when such events happen”, said Justice Khanwilkar. SG Mehta too backed the AG and said “once the matter is before the highest constitutional court, no one should be on roads”.

The bench repeated its query, “why protest when law is not in force at all? Court has kept it in abeyance. Law is made by Parliament, not government”.

The AG urged the bench to “make it clear they can’t continue the protests, unfortunate incidents happen”, but the bench did not pass any interim direction.

It asked the respondents in the matter filed before the HC as well as the one before it to file their replies after which the court will hear the matter again.