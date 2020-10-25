On Dussehra, BKU burns effigies of PM, Haryana CM

The farmers had earlier announced that they will burn union and state ministers effigy instead of Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra. (Representational)

Spearheading the agitation against the three central farm laws in Haryana, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Sunday burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala, state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and other several BJP leaders at several places in state.

The farmers had earlier announced that they will burn union and state ministers effigy instead of Ravana on the occasion of Dussehra.

In Kurukshetra’s Shahbad, BKU activists held a protest near the residence of CM’s political secretary and former minister Krishan Kumar Bedi. Police had to use water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.

“Whatever farmers have decided, we will do that. The Union government is saying that they will not go back on the three farm laws. If they don’t, our protests will continue against these draconian laws. Police had been claiming that they would arrest all of us. We are ready to be taken behind bars but nobody can mute us till these laws are withdrawn,” the BKU said.

BKU leader Jasbir Singh Mamumajra, who was leading the protest in Shahbad said, “We had told the government about our protest. We had said we will do it (burn the effigies) and we did it today. Had government not being adamant, there would have been no need for us to burn PM’s effigy. Police picked up several farmers. If they are not released, we will block roads ”.

The BKU’s state president, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, led a protest at Lakhnaur Sahib village near Ambala City in the afternoon. At the protest site, farmers raised slogans against the Union and state governments and demanded withdrawal of the agriculture laws.

Talking to reporters, Chaduni said that the agitation against the new farm laws will continue till the Union government withdraws the contentious legislations.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at various places including Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts since morning as part of security measures.

On October 12, Kurukshetra police had booked Chaduni and others for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the PM. The complaint was lodged at the Shahbad police station, barely hours after the BKU leader had appealed to farmers to burn effigies of the prime minister during the Dussehra festival on October 25. Chaduni was booked for allegedly “promoting enmity” between different groups and the intent to provoke the “breach of peace” besides other charges, police had said earlier.

Chaduni, however, had been saying that police would continue to lodge criminal cases against him and various other farmers but “they would not be able to suppress the voice of farmers by registering criminal cases”.

Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav, who too is supporting farmers agitation in Haryana, in a video message from his village in Rewari, said, “I am against burning politicians’ effigies and shouting anti-person slogans. But, yes, effigies of these three farm legislations should be burnt”.

