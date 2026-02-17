On day of high drama for Assam Congress, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal switches over to Raijor Dal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Sitting Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined the Raijor Dal, another Opposition party in the state, ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.
Mandal, a three-time legislator from the West Goalpara constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in a ceremony on Monday, the same day that former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah submitted his resignation from the party and then said he might reconsider his decision after the intervention of central and state Congress leaders.
Following his joining, Mandal said he hoped for greater opportunities in the newer and smaller party.
“[Raijor Dal chief] Akhil Gogoi is a young and energetic leader who is following the Left ideology, which I have liked very much since my student days. There is scope to work for the party, for the people of our community, as well as our region… The Congress party is a large party and a national party, with so many leaders. It is okay, I have no grievance with the party, but from my point of view, there is more scope to work here for the people,” he said.
The Raijor Dal is one of the regional parties in Assam, formed in the aftermath of the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) agitation in the state in 2019 and 2020. When it made its electoral debut in the last Assembly election in 2021, Akhil Gogoi was elected from the Sivasagar constituency.
Gogoi called Monday a “historic day” for the party, with Mandal joining the ranks. He said another sitting Congress MLA, Sherman Ali, who represents the Baghbor constituency, will join the party on Tuesday.
While both Mandal and Ali were elected to the Assembly as Congress legislators, there have been troubles in their relationship with the party. In April 2024, Mandal had been served a show-cause notice for alleged involvement in “anti-party” activities, and the party had suspended Ali in 2021 and sought his disqualification from the Assembly, alleging that he was campaigning against party candidates in Lok Sabha elections.
