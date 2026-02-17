On day of high drama for Assam Congress, MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal switches over to Raijor Dal

Following his joining, Mandal said he hoped for greater opportunities in the newer and smaller party.

Sitting Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday joined the Raijor Dal, another Opposition party in the state, ahead of the upcoming Assembly election.

Mandal, a three-time legislator from the West Goalpara constituency, joined the Raijor Dal in a ceremony on Monday, the same day that former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah submitted his resignation from the party and then said he might reconsider his decision after the intervention of central and state Congress leaders.

Following his joining, Mandal said he hoped for greater opportunities in the newer and smaller party.

“[Raijor Dal chief] Akhil Gogoi is a young and energetic leader who is following the Left ideology, which I have liked very much since my student days. There is scope to work for the party, for the people of our community, as well as our region… The Congress party is a large party and a national party, with so many leaders. It is okay, I have no grievance with the party, but from my point of view, there is more scope to work here for the people,” he said.