On China, BJP does a hopeful rewrite in party training booklet

Barely two months after it circulated a training booklet in Hindi among its Mahila Morcha cadres that described China as a threat to India and Indian interests, the BJP, in the English version of its booklet, has done a rewrite: “Our border dispute with China is very old. However, earlier it appeared that China does not want its solution, but now there are positive signs on this front after the meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping”.

The booklet in Hindi had mentioned that China appeared to be “not interested in resolving the issue” and “although no firing has taken place on the border after 1962, and no major tension has erupted either, China is constantly stockpiling ammunition on the border. Recently, China supported Pakistan on a proposal in the United Nations regarding Lakhvi” — 26/11 attack plotter Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The English version has dropped these lines.

In the section ‘External Challenges’, the booklet states: “Since then there is peace on the border and there are also no heated arguments. But despite that China continues to amass arms in huge quantity near the Indian border. It also continues to create a competitive atmosphere for India. It continued its anti-India stand on some issues in the UNO also.”

“However, India has always adopted the policy of economic cooperation with China… China is continuously strengthening its navy, posing a grave challenge for Indian sea interests. It’s a matter of worry for all of us.. By building a huge road network near the Indian border, China is helping Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This has posed a big challenge to India’s control in the Indian Ocean,” the booklet states.

