On border with Karnataka, a Goa village wants bars shut against drunk tourists

CLAIMING HARASSMENT and molestation of women and sightings of semi-naked drunk men relieving themselves in public, residents of border village Surla in Goa have threatened to lock their homes and stage a roadblock with their children and belongings, asking the government to pay heed to a “possible law and order situation” that is “waiting to explode”.

The residents are demanding cancellation of liquor licences of the eight bars that operate within Surla’s limits. The village, with its 94 homes and an official population of 460 adults, have managed to get a temporary ban on these bars until September 20, but now wants them permanently closed.

This is the first time a village in tourist state Goa is resisting alcohol tourism with efforts of this scale. Residents say because of Goa’s low excise rates, tourists from neighbouring Karnataka flock to its eight liquor vends for prices that are half the prevailing rate in Karnataka. A scenic village, Surla also offers a panoramic view of the Western Ghats and its gushing waterfalls, hosts an old Portugese outpost, and is one of the access points into the Mhadhei wildlife sanctuary.

Says Ganu Gaonkar, a part of the Surla ‘Action Committee’, “We have reached a point of no return. We ask the government, who will take responsibility for our response when our women are molested? We are not against decent tourists or families, but only those who visit for cheap liquor.”

The local village temple is serving as the movement’s headquarters, and on the access road to Surla are huge banners asking visitors “not to urinate” and to drink only within the bar premises.

Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte admits the “problem”. “It is a concern since it involves law and order. The village is affected due to cheap liquor and easy proximity to a neighbouring state. We are looking into their demands,” he says.

Satyavan Bhivshet, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, says they earn around Rs 6,000 from each of the eight bars as licence fee. “We understand the situation and are willing to look into the matter. But for now, this is a law and order situation.”

Santosh Gaonkar, a 39-year-old Surla resident, says incidents of molestation are on the rise. “Two years ago, we carried out a signature campaign after the collector asked us to show the scale of the menace. The incidents have reached a level that we are afraid for our women.” He adds that the problem is magnified as the men are often away in the fields, while women are harassed when they go into the jungle to collect firewood.

Santosh’s wife Sonia, 34, says she was once accosted by drunk tourists. Other women talk of being groped by tourists, and clashes with local men who try to intervene. “They knock on our doors late at night asking for food. When we say no, they misbehave,” says Subadra Gaonkar, 60. The village head, 90-year-old Gangu Gaonkar, says many of them relieve themselves around the temple premises.

With the liquor vends located near the government school, in violation of excise rules, villagers claim attendance is going down, with parents from neighbouring villages reluctant to send their children. “During recess, we ensure students do not step out,” says Poonam Gaonkar, a Marathi language teacher at the school.

At the nearby Mhadhei sanctuary, range attendants accuse drunk tourists of breaking locks and windows on the premises. “Every day we have over a hundred bikers crossing this gate. If we say anything, they start attacking. In the evening, the forest gates have to be shut at 5.30, but they refuse to leave,” says Gopal Gawas, deployed at the checkpost.

An ancestral temple located inside the sanctuary is now boarded up after some tourists defaced its walls.

There are some villagers, however, who want the liquor vends shut to prevent alcoholism among local youths. On Sunday, villagers from Surla as well as neighbouring villages in Karnataka took out an awareness rally against deaths caused by excessive drinking.

Srikanth Gaonkar, the owner of one of the bars, says it is wrong to blame them. “It’s not the villagers who have given us the licence but the government. If they revoke it, they have to give us employment with the same returns. Also, nowhere does a bar owner take responsibility for how a person behaves outside the bar, and we have frankly never seen a customer misbehave.”

Bar owners cite a reply to an RTI filed by one of them, which shows that the Valpoi Police Station, under which Surla falls, had not received a single non-cognisable complaint from the village on alcohol menace.

Says North Goa Superintendent of Police Chandan Chowdhury, “So far we have not got any official complaint regarding molestation or misbehaviour or crimes against women. However, we have sounded out the Excise Department and increased patrols on Saturdays, Sundays and days when tourist numbers peak.”

Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar says, “We need an official complaint. Till that, the Tourism Ministry cannot take any action. If the problem is serious, we can always consult the Home Department.”

